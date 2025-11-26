GOLD/FOREX
Pan Masala tycoon Kamal Kishor Chaurasia’s daughter-in-law found dead at Delhi home

Delhi Police are yet to issue an official statement as investigations are ongoing

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
2 MIN READ
Deepti Chaurasia

The daughter-in-law of pan masala businessman Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, who is associated with the Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, has died by suicide at the family’s residence in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar.
According to NDTV, 40-year-old Deepti Chaurasia was found dead around noon on Tuesday at the home she shared with her husband, Arpit Chaurasia.

Reports cited by the outlet say police recovered a dupatta at the scene and found a note in her room stating that she did not blame anyone for her death.

The note also reportedly contained the line: “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?”

Deepti and Arpit married in 2010 and have a 14-year-old son.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at Safdarjung Hospital, NDTV reported. Police are yet to issue an official statement and investigations are ongoing.

As soon as the news of her death emerged, the brother of Deepti Chaurasia has made serious allegations against her in-laws.

Her brother, Rishab, has now accused Harpreet of prolonged abuse, claiming that Deepti faced physical assault during pregnancy and emotional distress.

“My sister was tortured because of her husband’s affair. She was abused even when she was pregnant,” he said.

Rishab also alleged that Harpreet was involved with a South Indian actress, which he claims contributed to repeated conflict. According to him, Deepti had previously returned to her parental home after an alleged assault but later went back to Vasant Vihar, where tensions continued. He added that she had recently contacted her family regarding her son’s school admission, saying she appeared to be under considerable stress.

“We want justice for my sister,” Rishab said, urging police to investigate the conduct of Harpreet and the alleged third party.

Police have not yet issued an official response to the family’s claims.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
