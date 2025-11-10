Family alleges assault; police hunt missing boyfriend
A 27-year-old model, Khushboo Ahirwar, was found dead early Monday morning under mysterious circumstances after her boyfriend allegedly abandoned her at a private hospital in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, before going missing, according to a PTI report.
Khushboo, also known as Khushi Verma, was brought to the hospital for admission by a friend and a bus conductor, police said. Doctors declared her brought dead and alerted authorities. Her body has been sent to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal for a postmortem, which is being conducted under magisterial supervision due to family allegations of foul play.
The victim’s mother, Lakshmi Ahirwar, told NDTV that her daughter showed signs of severe violence. “There are blue marks all over her body. Her face is swollen, and her private parts are bruised. My daughter was brutally beaten to death,” she said.
Her sister added: “She was strangled. There are bruises everywhere. We want justice. The man who killed her must be punished.”
Police confirmed that the nature of Khushboo’s injuries—including bruises on her face, shoulder, and private areas—raises suspicions of assault and possible sexual violence.
Khushboo had been in a live-in relationship with a man named Qasim, who has been missing since leaving her at the hospital. The couple was reportedly returning from Ujjain to Bhopal when Khushboo’s condition deteriorated. Instead of seeking help, Qasim fled.
Three days before the incident, Qasim called Khushboo’s mother, reassuring her that he would take care of her daughter. Khushboo herself also called her family, saying, “Don’t worry, Qasim is a good guy. I’m with him.” That was the last conversation her family had with her.
Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for Qasim. “We are waiting for the postmortem report. All angles, including sexual assault and murder, are being investigated,” said an officer from Parwalia Police Station.
Khushboo Ahirwar, known online by her Instagram handle @DiamondGirl30, was a rising local model with over 12,000 followers. She had dropped out after her first year of a BA course and had been living in Bhopal for three years, supporting herself through part-time jobs while pursuing modelling.
“She always said she wanted to make her name shine,” her mother said.
In an appeal to authorities, Khushboo’s sister urged Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to intervene: “This happened in your area. Please, sir, do something. My sister deserves justice.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox