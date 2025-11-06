Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood found dead in US

Indian-born creator’s family confirms his death via Instagram; followers mourn influencer
Dubai-based travel photographer and influencer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family announced via Instagram on Thursday.
The post released by his family asked followers to respect their privacy and refrain from gathering near his personal property. Although Sood’s recent social-media activity shows he was in Las Vegas, the cause of his death remains undisclosed.
Sood had built a large following across digital platforms, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and approximately 380,000 YouTube subscribers, according to multiple reports. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024.
His last posts reportedly included a carousel of luxury sports cars and imagery from Las Vegas, just days before his death. One YouTube video uploaded on 3 November 2025, titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit,” was among his final published works.
While Sood was known for travel-vlogging, cinematic reels and high-quality photography, his sudden passing has left fans and fellow creators shocked and seeking more information. Although speculation is present on social media, no official statement beyond the family announcement has confirmed further details.
The family’s request for privacy emphasises the need to avoid gatherings and respect their mourning process. Meanwhile, followers and peers in the influencer community have begun posting tributes and messages of condolence online.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox