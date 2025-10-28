His girlfriend took to social media and said that there were no 'signs'
TikTok creator Ben Bader, known for his upbeat financial advice and lifestyle videos, has died suddenly at the age of 25. His girlfriend, Reem, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, saying the cause of his death remains “unknown.”
In a tearful TikTok posted on October 26, Reem shared that Bader passed away on October 23 — just hours after the two had spoken and planned to meet for dinner. “There were really no signs of this happening,” she said. “He was so happy and so normal. We had just talked on FaceTime a couple of hours before he passed.”
Bader, who built a loyal following online through his practical money tips and positive outlook, was remembered by some as “the kindest, most caring, most generous person” she had ever met. “He genuinely loved every single person that he met,” she said in her tribute.
On Instagram, Reem also shared tender memories of their relationship, posting screenshots of their conversations and a heartfelt note that read: “Being loved by you was the greatest privilege I was ever given.”
Tributes for Bader have since poured in from friends and followers across social media. His friend Jimmy Farley wrote, “You’re the best friend anyone could’ve ever asked for... The boys and I will be honoring your name and looking out for the fam until the day we join you too, my brother.”
