Meydan Free Zone: Empowering entrepreneurs from Dubai to the world

Meydan Free Zone is one of the world’s most advanced digital business hubs and was recognised as the UAE’s Best Digital Free Zone at the Global Business Outlook Awards 2022. With more than 2,500 business activities across consultancy, e-commerce, media, technology, trading and specialist sectors, it gives entrepreneurs a modern, flexible foundation to build from. Founders can combine up to three business activity groups under a single trade license, allowing their model to evolve without restriction. These licenses are aligned with global ISIC standards and accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dubai Chamber, giving entrepreneurs international credibility from day one.
Its fully paperless setup journey is powered by an award-winning 360-degree digital platform, recognised for its innovative application of digital transformation. Entrepreneurs can register their company using only a passport copy, receive all documents electronically and begin operating with full compliance. The platform integrates with more than 26 banking partners offering guaranteed IBAN solutions, creating a seamless pathway to corporate banking.
In April 2025, Meydan Free Zone launched FAWRI, the UAE’s fastest business licensing solution. Meaning “speed” in Arabic, FAWRI enables entrepreneurs to receive a business license in less than 60 minutes, and choose from over 1,800+ options.
The service also includes a money-back guarantee if the license isn’t delivered on time, offering founders a level of confidence rarely seen in the region. FAWRI is built for consultants, online sellers, educators and global freelancers who want a credible, structured and rapid path to launching their business in Dubai.
Founders do not need a dedicated office to meet licensing requirements. Every business receives a flexi-desk allocation to work remotely, use co-working spaces when needed, or upgrade to a private office as they grow. Visa pathways for investors, employees and dependents, logistics support through Dubai Customs, payment integrations across websites and social channels and access to more than 30 regional e-commerce marketplaces all sit within the same ecosystem.
Located at The Meydan Hotel and only fifteen minutes from Dubai International Airport, the free zone is part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by schools, clinics, retail, a racecourse and a golf course, creating a complete environment for business and lifestyle.
More than 200,000 entrepreneurs have already chosen Meydan Free Zone as their starting point, creating a community shaped by ambition and growth. For founders looking beyond Dubai to global markets, it offers a beginning built for progress and a future shaped with intent.
