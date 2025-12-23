Dubai travel influencer Anunay Sood’s cause of death in US revealed: Accidental overdose confirmed

Sood died from combination of fentanyl and alcohol toxicity, according to TMZ
Dubai: US authorities have confirmed that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old, known for his travel content and motivational posts, died on November 4 while visiting Las Vegas.
Anunay was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel while attending the Las Vegas Concours automobile event.
Paramedics attempted to revive him with CPR and administered five doses of Narcan, but he was pronounced dead at 7:23 AM. Investigators have confirmed that no foul play was involved.
A woman who was with Anunay told authorities that they had unknowingly purchased a substance that contained fentanyl, despite ongoing warnings by US law enforcement about its dangers. Officials suspect this accidental ingestion led to the fatal overdose—a scenario that has become increasingly common across the US in recent years.
Anunay Sood was more than just a travel influencer. A talented photographer, storyteller, and entrepreneur, he co-founded Meta Social and worked on high-profile collaborations with luxury brands and tourism boards. His work earned him a spot on the Top 100 Digital Stars list from 2022 to 2024.
Originally from Noida, India, Anunay lived in Dubai and was in a relationship with Shivani Parihar at the time of his passing. Earlier, he was engaged to fellow content creator Brinda Sharma, with whom he shared both a personal and creative journey.
Fans and fellow creators have expressed shock at the news, noting that Anunay appeared happy and full of life in his last social media posts. Tributes and condolences have poured in from around the globe, reflecting the impact he had on the digital and travel community.
Anunay Sood’s passing is a tragic reminder of the hidden dangers posed by illicit substances and the fragility of life, even for those who seem larger-than-life online.
