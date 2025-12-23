GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai travel influencer Anunay Sood’s cause of death in US revealed: Accidental overdose confirmed

Sood died from combination of fentanyl and alcohol toxicity, according to TMZ

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Anunay Sood: From engineer to celebrated travel influencer
Anunay Sood: From engineer to celebrated travel influencer
Anunaysood/Instagram

Dubai: US authorities have confirmed that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old, known for his travel content and motivational posts, died on November 4 while visiting Las Vegas.

Anunay was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel while attending the Las Vegas Concours automobile event.

Paramedics attempted to revive him with CPR and administered five doses of Narcan, but he was pronounced dead at 7:23 AM. Investigators have confirmed that no foul play was involved.

What happened

A woman who was with Anunay told authorities that they had unknowingly purchased a substance that contained fentanyl, despite ongoing warnings by US law enforcement about its dangers. Officials suspect this accidental ingestion led to the fatal overdose—a scenario that has become increasingly common across the US in recent years.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was more than just a travel influencer. A talented photographer, storyteller, and entrepreneur, he co-founded Meta Social and worked on high-profile collaborations with luxury brands and tourism boards. His work earned him a spot on the Top 100 Digital Stars list from 2022 to 2024.

Originally from Noida, India, Anunay lived in Dubai and was in a relationship with Shivani Parihar at the time of his passing. Earlier, he was engaged to fellow content creator Brinda Sharma, with whom he shared both a personal and creative journey.

Remembering a vibrant personality

Fans and fellow creators have expressed shock at the news, noting that Anunay appeared happy and full of life in his last social media posts. Tributes and condolences have poured in from around the globe, reflecting the impact he had on the digital and travel community.

Anunay Sood’s passing is a tragic reminder of the hidden dangers posed by illicit substances and the fragility of life, even for those who seem larger-than-life online.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
americas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For those looking to book, the carrier noted that flight purchases and optional add-ons can be secured through various payment options.

Airline launches Dh1 flights from Dubai

2m read
Anunay Sood: From engineer to celebrated travel influencer

Who was Anunay Sood? All about Dubai's travel vlogger

3m read
Fans mourn Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood

Fans mourn Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood

2m read
Dubai-based influencer Anunay Sood dies in US

Dubai-based influencer Anunay Sood dies in US

2m read