German YouTube star Jan Zimmermann, known to millions of fans as 'Gewitter im Kopf', dies at 27

The young influencer was found dead in his Königswinter apartment on November 18
Dubai: German YouTube star Jan Zimmermann, known to millions as the face of the channel “Gewitter im Kopf,” has died at the age of 27, according to reports.
Local police reportedly confirmed to BILD that the young influencer was found dead in his Königswinter apartment on November 18.
Zimmermann’s sudden death sent shockwaves across Germany’s digital community. On Monday, his family released a deeply emotional statement on his official profile, revealing the cause:
“Jan died very suddenly and unexpectedly on November 18 from an epileptic seizure. (…) His humor, his honesty, and his big heart were gifts he shared with everyone. (…) Forever loved, forever unforgettable, we let you go, but never forget you.”
Authorities say there is no suspicion of a crime. A spokesperson for the Bonn police told BILD:
“The deceased was found dead in his apartment on the evening of November 18. We initiated a death investigation, which has already been completed. The autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play.”
Zimmermann became one of Germany’s most recognsable digital personalities by confronting his neurological disorder with candor and disarming humor.
Together with his close friend Tim Lehmann, he launched the YouTube channel Gewitter im Kopf in 2019. The duo’s videos — often documenting Zimmermann’s everyday life while living with Tourette syndrome — quickly reached millions and earned more than two million subscribers.
Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes uncontrollable movements and vocalisations, known as tics. These tics are involuntary; those affected cannot simply stop or control them.
Zimmermann introduced his experience to a wider audience during a February 2019 segment on the ProSieben program Galileo. Viewers responded overwhelmingly, praising his openness, empathy, and ability to combine vulnerability with laughter. Shortly afterward, Gewitter im Kopf was born — and Jan became a symbol of resilience to thousands of young people struggling with neurological or mental health disorders.
Despite major public acclaim, his life was not without challenges. In late 2022, Zimmermann underwent an invasive medical procedure and received a brain pacemaker to reduce his Tourette symptoms. The device was intended to suppress tics and improve his quality of life, but the condition remained an everyday reality. Whether it played any role in his death, his family and the authorities stressed, is not known at this time.
Across social media, fans and fellow creators have begun sharing memories, tributes, and messages of disbelief. For many, Zimmermann was more than a YouTuber — he was someone who turned a stigmatized condition into a platform for awareness, connection, and compassion.
His family’s final words encapsulated the sense of loss now felt far beyond Königswinter: “Forever loved, forever unforgettable.”
