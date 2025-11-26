German YouTube star Jan Zimmermann, known to millions of fans as 'Gewitter im Kopf', dies at 27

Despite major public acclaim, his life was not without challenges. In late 2022, Zimmermann underwent an invasive medical procedure and received a brain pacemaker to reduce his Tourette symptoms. The device was intended to suppress tics and improve his quality of life, but the condition remained an everyday reality. Whether it played any role in his death, his family and the authorities stressed, is not known at this time.

Authorities say there is no suspicion of a crime. A spokesperson for the Bonn police told BILD: “The deceased was found dead in his apartment on the evening of November 18. We initiated a death investigation, which has already been completed. The autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play.”

Zimmermann’s sudden death sent shockwaves across Germany’s digital community. On Monday, his family released a deeply emotional statement on his official profile, revealing the cause: “Jan died very suddenly and unexpectedly on November 18 from an epileptic seizure. (…) His humor, his honesty, and his big heart were gifts he shared with everyone. (…) Forever loved, forever unforgettable, we let you go, but never forget you.”

