Tributes pour in as Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood dies

Followers express disbelief in an outpouring of grief on social media
Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood has died unexpectedly in the US, leaving friends and followers in shock. News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with followers expressing disbelief and heartfelt condolences.
“It’s hard to believe since I found out last night. You will be missed deeply,” wrote digital creator Shanice Shrestha Sharma.
Laeeq Abbas, a content creator from Pakistan, dedicated a video to “one of the most inspiring souls” he has followed.
“You inspired millions, including me. And even though you’re no longer here, your spirit lives in every sunrise, every road trip, and every frame that captures the world’s beauty.”
Photographer Gautam Kulkarni said: “Rest easy, my younger brother, you will be sorely missed.”
His family announced the tragic news through Instagram, asking his 1.4 million followers to respect their privacy and refrain from gathering near his personal property.
Anunay had a passion for travelling, promoting Indian culture, and a love for cars. In his final Instagram posts, he was seen posing next to luxury cars in Las Vegas.
Friends and fans expressed deep sorrow and disbelief. Several bloggers like Ankush Goyal posted: “Can’t believe” and “RIP” messages.
Many reflected on his impact.
“This feels personal. I will miss your voice on my husband’s phone. Thank you for making world look more beautiful through your lens and humour,” a follower wrote.
“He may have passed away, but he’ll always be my biggest motivation to follow my passion for travelling,” said another.
Several shared personal memories and admiration for his work.
“Always my favourite travel creator. Your journeys will keep inspiring us forever,” one fan wrote.
There were those who wondered if this was a prank but were assured by friends about the tragedy. While the cause of death is unknown, a few comments suggested it might be a heart attack, with one user, Nazran M Iraqui, said: “It's happened because of heart attack. Last night I had a word with his family member.”
The travel and content-creation community has been left reeling, honouring Anunay’s infectious energy, humour, and passion for adventure.
