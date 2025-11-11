GOLD/FOREX
'Yes King' TikTok star Michael Willis Heard, 53, dies

Flood of tributes pour in for creator behind the viral 'Yes King' meme

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Michael Willis Heard built a huge following under the handle @loveandlighttv, gaining global attention for short, direct videos encouraging self-confidence and empowerment.
Marquis Hairston | X

Michael Willis Heard, the beloved TikTok creator behind the viral “Yes King” meme, has died, with the news confirmed by his daughter, Mykel Crumbie, on November 9, 2025.

His passing swiftly became a trending topic across global social media, prompting a flood of tributes that reflect his significant impact on digital culture and the power of affirmation-based content in creating online communities.

Date and Circumstances of Death

Michael Willis Heard passed away in November 2025, with his daughter publicly sharing the news on November 9.

Despite immediate online attention, his family has not issued an official statement regarding the precise cause of Heard's death.

Widespread reports, citing social media speculation and commentary from content creators close to Heard, suggest that he suffered a severe asthma attack which then led to a heart attack and left him in a comatose state before his death.

However, these details remain unconfirmed pending any family statement or coroner’s report.

​Outpouring of tributes and online response

Heard’s death triggered an overwhelming response from fans and fellow creators across TikTok, Instagram, and X, many of whom celebrated his contributions to positivity and self-love online.

Videos featuring his signature phrases, especially “Yes King,” have inspired countless memes and motivational soundbites, highlighting how digital creators play a crucial role in shaping modern internet culture.

The “Yes King” legacy and digital culture

Heard built a huge following under the handle @loveandlighttv, gaining global attention for short, direct videos encouraging self-confidence and empowerment.

His affirmations and lifestyle advice, sometimes accompanied by humor or bold delivery, became mantras for digital nomads, content creators, and everyday users seeking reassurance or motivation online.

Heard’s viral influence highlights the accelerating loops of media flows, where individual phrases can shape trends across continents within days.

Heard’s sudden passing underscores the fragility of digital fame and the strong emotional connections fans forge with online figures.

The widespread sharing of tribute content and memories underlines just how deeply creators embedded in viral culture can affect their audiences.​

For observers of digital culture, Heard’s story is a vivid link to the ever-changing landscape of media virality, community, and the personal stories behind internet phenomenaphenomena.

His passing not only prompted reflection on the reach of viral personalities but also demonstrated the close-knit sense of community among his followers.

