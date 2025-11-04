TikTok unveils inaugural US awards show for creators

In a noteworthy move this November, TikTok announced its first-ever US-based awards ceremony, aiming to recognise its creator community with full production spectacle rather than simple in-app badges. The event is slated for December 18, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and will be livestreamed via the TikTok app and the streaming platform Tubi, with on-demand access via Tubi the following day.