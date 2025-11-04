TikTok unveils inaugural US awards show for creators

Streaming live December 18: TikTok’s awards bring red carpet to the app for the first time
In a noteworthy move this November, TikTok announced its first-ever US-based awards ceremony, aiming to recognise its creator community with full production spectacle rather than simple in-app badges. The event is slated for December 18, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and will be livestreamed via the TikTok app and the streaming platform Tubi, with on-demand access via Tubi the following day.
The awards include a range of categories such as 'Creator of the Year,' 'Video of the Year,' 'Muse of the Year,' 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year,' 'Storyteller of the Year,' 'TikTok for Good Award,' 'MVP of the Year,' and 'Okay Slay Award'. Voting opens on November 18 via a dedicated portal in the TikTok app.
TikTok emphasised that this celebration seeks to highlight 'the creators, trends, and moments that make TikTok the heartbeat of culture for 170 million Americans,” according to its announcement.
The list of nominees features creators such as Alix Earle (@alixearle), Keith Lee (@keith_lee125), Alex Warren (@alexwarren), Laufey and Ravyn Lenae among others.
Though TikTok already runs awards shows in countries such as Germany, Mexico and Korea, this marks the platform’s first full-scale US ceremony with a live audience and red carpet.
The live-event format and multi-platform streaming approach signal TikTok’s ambition to move beyond short-form clips into more formal entertainment production.
As the date approaches, fans and creators alike will watch for how the show is produced, how voting participation plays out, and whether TikTok can replicate the broadcast-style ceremony experience — with high stakes for creator recognition and brand partnerships in the ever-evolving creator economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox