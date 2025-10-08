Stop scrolling: Instagram just launched its first-ever creator award

Only 25 Rings: See which A-list judges will pick Instagram's top creators
Dubai: Since its launch in 2010, Instagram has become a powerhouse for launching trends and shaping culture. Surprisingly, despite its massive influence, the platform had never established its own prestigious awards, until now.
Meet Instagram Rings: the newly created, highly exclusive award designed to recognise the platform’s most boundary-pushing and culturally significant creators. Announced just this week, this prize immediately generated buzz, not least because of its extreme rarity: only 25 awards will be distributed among the platform's more than three billion users.
Instagram is positioning Rings as its answer to major industry accolades like the Oscars or the Grammys, but specifically tailored for the digital content world. It is intended as a definitive way to spotlight users who demonstrate exceptional originality, experimentation, and influential creativity across formats like Reels, Stories, and Lives.
The overarching goal is to measure and celebrate impact beyond simple follower counts or like metrics. The official Instagram account kicked off the initiative with a cryptic yet compelling Reel introduction just a day before the official announcement.
To select the inaugural winners, Instagram has assembled an iconic list of global tastemakers and cultural leaders. These handpicked figures will evaluate creators based on their ability to push creative limits. The judging panel includes:
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram
Eva Chen, Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram
Spike Lee, revered film director and cultural commentator
Grace Wales Bonner, renowned designer and creative director of Wales Bonner
Pat McGrath, legendary makeup artist
Marc Jacobs, influential fashion designer
Yara Shahidi, celebrated actress and producer
KAWS, globally recognised artist
The Instagram Rings prize is unique in that it offers both a coveted physical token and groundbreaking platform perks, combining the prestige of a traditional award with the innovative nature of the app. The 25 recipients will each receive:
A bespoke physical gold ring: This custom-designed award was created by fashion icon Grace Wales Bonner and will be presented in a special, collaboratively designed box.
An exclusive digital story ring: Winners will have a golden ring, a replacement for the standard pink-purple gradient, permanently displayed around their Instagram Stories, serving as a highly visible status symbol.
Profile customisation: In a platform first, recipients will gain the unique ability to customize the background color of their Instagram profile, a privilege unavailable to any other user.
A dedicated in-app spotlight: A special spotlight feed will be created within the Instagram app to permanently feature and showcase the award-winning work of the creators.
While Instagram has not committed to a specific date, the platform has confirmed that the first-ever Rings recipients will be revealed later this year, adding to the anticipation among the creator community.
Unlike most awards, there is no official application process or direct way for creators to enter. The selection process is strictly nomination-based and focused on organic, high-quality engagement.
To be considered for the Instagram Rings, a creator's best strategy is simply to use their account to its fullest potential, consistently demonstrating originality, high-impact experimentation, and engaging with the community. Ultimately, it's about catching the eye of the influential judges and earning one of the highly sought-after nominations through exceptional work.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox