ASUS unveils Next-Generation AI -Powered laptops and creator devices at CES 2026

ASUS showcases how AI is reshaping work, creativity, and daily computing
ASUS today unveiled its latest AI-powered laptops and creator devices at its Always Incredible virtual launch event for CES 2026, demonstrating how intelligent on-device AI is transforming productivity, creativity, and everyday computing.
At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, ASUS highlighted its advances across Creator AI and Everyday AI, with a strong focus on AI-enabled laptops and portable creator devices designed for professionals, content creators, and mobile users. Powered by next-generation processors with dedicated NPUs, these devices enable faster workflows, smarter multitasking, and seamless creative experiences — all directly on the device.
ASUS Creator AI combines powerful hardware with exclusive ASUS AI applications such as StoryCube, MuseTree, and Creator Hub to enhance creative performance. Designed for demanding editing tasks and on-the-go content creation, ASUS ProArt devices blend speed, intelligence, and flexibility — helping creators work smarter and bring ideas to life seamlessly.
Designed for creators on the move, the ProArt GoPro Edition is a portable creator’s kit that blends GoPro-inspired design with powerful AI performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and up to 128GB unified memory, it enables smooth real-time video editing, AI upscaling, and complex multi-layer workflows.
A dedicated GoPro Hotkey provides instant access to GoPro Cloud and GoPro Player, while StoryCube — the first Windows app to integrate both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video — organizes content by timeline, device, or location for efficient file management.
The rugged 13-inch convertible design features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen, stylus support, and ASUS DialPad for precise color grading and intuitive control. Weighing just 1.39kg and featuring a 360° hinge, the device includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription, empowering creators to edit and produce content anywhere.
The ProArt GoPro Edition has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware & Components category.
The ASUS ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) is the most powerful ASUS creator tablet, built for creating on the go. Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with up to 80 AI TOPS, it delivers smooth, AI-driven performance for demanding creative workflows.
Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS Creator Apps, including StoryCube and MuseTree, enable smarter, faster creation. Its ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display delivers vibrant color accuracy, deep contrast, anti-reflection coating, and eye-friendly viewing. With a 0.79kg, 9mm CNC-machined aluminum unibody, U.S. MIL-STD-810H testing, and IP52 protection, ProArt PZ14 is built to keep creators productive in any environment.
ASUS also showcased Everyday AI laptops designed for students, commuters, and mobile professionals — bringing intelligent computing into daily work, study, and entertainment.
The ASUS Zenbook DUO redefines dual-screen workflows with two 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays. Its redesigned hinge reduces the gap between screens by 70%, improving usability and immersion. With 48–144Hz variable refresh rate, anti-reflection coating, and six-speaker immersive audio, it delivers an exceptional multi-screen experience.
Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors, Intel Arc graphics, and a 50 TOPS NPU, along with a 99Wh dual-battery layout, Zenbook DUO delivers discrete-level performance on the go. Its Ceraluminum chassis, reinforced hinge, Smudge-Free technology, and MagLatch docking system ensure durability and reliability.
The ASUS Zenbook DUO has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category.
The ASUS Zenbook A16 is engineered for commuters and mobile professionals who need power without bulk. Weighing just 1.2kg, it pairs a large 16-inch 3K OLED display with the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor featuring an 80 TOPS NPU, delivering industry-leading on-device AI performance and all-day battery life.
Crafted entirely from Ceraluminum, the laptop offers exceptional durability, scratch resistance, and Smudge-Free surfaces — making it ideal for work, creativity, and entertainment anywhere.
The Zenbook A16 has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware & Components category.
Weighing under 1kg, the ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is a Copilot+ PC built for ultimate portability. Powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with an 80 TOPS NPU, it enables AI-driven multitasking and Copilot+ experiences while delivering up to 35 hours of offline video playback. Compact, durable, and ultra-light, it is designed for professionals constantly on the move.
ASUS also previewed intelligent home computing solutions, including the ASUS V400 AiO, the world’s first all-in-one Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X, and the ASUS V Series Home Desktop, combining AI performance with quiet, home-friendly design for modern living spaces.
The ASUS V400 AiO (VM441QA) is the world’s first all-in-one Copilot+ PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform, combining efficient AI performance with a sleek, ultra-slim design. Featuring a 24-inch Full HD display with wide viewing angles and optional touchscreen support, it delivers a comfortable experience for work, study, and entertainment. With 45 TOPS of on-device AI acceleration, quiet operation, Dolby Atmos® speakers, and a space-saving form factor, V400 AiO offers an intelligent, energy-efficient solution for modern home and office use.
The ASUS V Series Home Desktop lineup (VM701MG, VM501MH, V501MV, V501SV) blends modern, home-friendly design with reliable everyday performance. Inspired by contemporary interiors, it features soft ambient lighting, rounded edges, and a quiet thermal system for stable, whisper-quiet operation. Powered by the latest Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, including Ryzen AI options delivering over 50 TOPS, and configurable with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, the V Series delivers smooth performance for daily computing, entertainment, and creative tasks, while ensuring long-term durability and energy efficiency.
To further enhance peace of mind for customers in the UAE, selected ASUS laptops come with one year of complimentary ASUS Perfect Warranty, offering protection against accidental damage such as drops, liquid spills, electrical surges, and breakage. Customers simply need to register their device within 90 days of purchase to enjoy added confidence and long-term reliability from a brand trusted for over two decades of laptop innovation.
