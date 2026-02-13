GOLD/FOREX
ASUS Launches Zenbook DUO UX8407AA in UAE: A dual-screen Marvel with Intel Core Ultra X9

A reimagined dual-screen laptop with more power, portability and polish

GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Dubai: ASUS introduces the new Zenbook DUO UX8407AA to the UAE, bringing together refined design, advanced dual-screen functionality, and the performance of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Processor. Built for designers, creators, and multitaskers who work visually and think in layers, Zenbook DUO delivers a premium computing experience where performance, display quality, and craftsmanship work in balance.

At the heart of the device, the Intel Core Ultra X9 Processor enables fast, fluid performance across demanding creative applications, multitasking workflows, and AI-enhanced productivity. It powers the dual-display setup with efficiency and responsiveness, ensuring that complex projects, large files, and multiple apps run smoothly — whether in the studio, at the office, or on the move

Key points

  • Built to last, designed to move: Tough and light Ceraluminum build with new hideaway hinge and MagLatch keyboard docking for travel-ready durability

  • Go further, faster: 99Wh dual battery and up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor deliver extended runtime and enhanced performance

  • A new reality — beyond the screens: Dual 14" 3K 1000-nit ASUS Lumina Pro OLED 144Hz displays with 70% smaller gap; immersive 6-speaker audio

Two Screens, one continuous canvas

Zenbook DUO’s signature is its dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays — rich, color-true, and strikingly bright at up to 1,000 nits. The refined design narrows the gap between screens, turning them into a continuous digital canvas where timelines stretch, mood boards expand, and multitasking feels natural instead of cramped.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast response time, motion is silk-smooth — ideal for visual creators, designers, and anyone who values visual precision. The experience feels less like switching between apps and more like working across a flowing, connected space.

Designed to be seen, built to travel

Wrapped in a sleek Ceraluminum chassis, Zenbook DUO balances durability with sophistication. Light enough for mobility yet crafted with architectural strength, it’s made for modern professionals who move between studios, meetings, and cafés without compromise.

A redesigned hinge and integrated kickstand support multiple modes — from traditional laptop to extended workstation — adapting to the way creative minds actually work.

Exclusive ASUS eShop bundle — a complete style setup

For the UAE launch, Zenbook DUO UX8407AA is available exclusively on the ASUS eShop with a curated bundle that complements its aesthetic and portability. Customers will receive:

  • ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Lite

  • ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100

This matching, minimal, and travel-friendly pairing enhances the out-of-box experience — and every purchase is further supported by ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing added protection and peace of mind for users who rely on their device daily. The bundle is available while stocks last.

Official UAE pricing

Zenbook DUO UX8407AA is available in the UAE in two configurations:

  • Intel® Core Ultra X9 Processor model — Dh10,799

  • Intel® Core Ultra 7 Processor model — Dh9,599

Company News

