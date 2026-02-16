Kerno, Intel forge strategic partnership to boost UAE's local tech manufacturing

The collaboration will deliver secure, scalable systems for government & enterprise needs
Dubai: As the UAE continues to advance its national industrial strategy and strengthen its position as a global hub for next-generation technology, Kerno, the UAE’s first enterprise-class hardware manufacturer, today reaffirmed its strategic collaboration with Intel, a global leader in semiconductor innovation and enterprise computing platforms.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s transformation from a technology consumer into a technology producer, through the development of locally manufactured, enterprise-grade compute infrastructure designed to meet the performance, security, and scalability requirements of modern digital economies.
Aligned with the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, Kerno’s manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis represents a major step forward in scaling high-value technology production within the country. The facility leverages advanced surface-mount technology (SMT) and automated assembly capabilities to manufacture up to 60,000 Intel-powered enterprise servers annually, enabling a new standard for local manufacturing speed, quality, and capacity.
This manufacturing capability reflects the growing momentum behind the UAE’s industrial ambitions and the region’s accelerating readiness to produce world-class infrastructure platforms locally.
“Intel is a cornerstone technology partner in Kerno’s mission to build enterprise-grade compute infrastructure in the UAE,” said Christopher Caswell, CEO and Co-Founder of Kerno. “Through ongoing collaboration between our engineering teams, we are aligning on performance, platform readiness, and manufacturing excellence to deliver secure, scalable systems that meet global enterprise standards.”
“The launch of Kerno’s UAE manufacturing facility is a powerful example of how local innovation and global technology leadership come together. Intel is proud to collaborate closely with Kerno, delivering cutting-edge server technologies that support the UAE’s vision for a resilient, home-grown digital ecosystem.” by Eng. Taha Khalifa, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Intel Corporation.
Intel’s role as a technology partner supports Kerno’s ability to deliver enterprise systems aligned with global benchmarks. Through technical collaboration and platform alignment, Intel technologies contribute to the development of high-performance infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical workloads, including virtualization, hybrid cloud environments, modern analytics, and enterprise data platforms.
The collaboration reinforces a shared focus on building systems that meet the evolving needs of both government and enterprise customers—where performance, resilience, and secure computing are essential.
With AI adoption expanding globally and enterprise infrastructure requirements rapidly evolving, demand for scalable compute platforms continues to grow across the UAE and the wider region. Kerno’s locally assembled systems—powered by Intel—are positioned to support the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by enabling secure, high-performance infrastructure built for long-term deployment.
Together, Kerno and Intel aim to contribute to a future where enterprise-grade compute is not only deployed in the region—but designed, assembled, and scaled from within it.