Green Day to perform at the Super Bowl 2026 opening ceremony

The legendary rockers join Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

Heather Cichowski
Green Day at a concert in Central Park in New York on July 26, 2024.
Green Day will perform at the Super Bowl 2026 opening ceremony.

The NFL recently announced that Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will perform their greatest hits as part of the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX (60).

The American rockers will join confirmed halftime show headliner Bad Bunny at the major American football event on Sunday, February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA.

Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement released by the NFL, “We are honoured to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Performers at Super Bowl 2026 include Charlie Puth, who will perform the US national anthem, along with Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones.

Prior to the Green Day announcement, Bad Bunny shared a teaser of his highly anticipated halftime show performance.

Do you want to watch the Super Bowl live? Viewers in the UAE will have to navigate the 12-hour time difference between Dubai and California. However, the Super Bowl performances are typically available online following the event.

Green Day performed in the UAE in 2025 at Expo. The band is known for songs such as "Holiday" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."

