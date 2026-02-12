Viral photos and a single Instagram story ignite age-gap debate online
Dubai: A single Instagram story has turned 20-year-old social media influencer Mishka Silva into one of the most searched names on the internet this week, after she was spotted alongside Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire at Super Bowl LX.
Images of Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva together in a VIP area at Super Bowl LX surfaced on February 8 2026, quickly going viral across social media platforms. The sighting sparked immediate speculation about the nature of their relationship, with online discussions focusing heavily on the 30-year age gap between the two.
Silva herself added fuel to the fire by posting an Instagram story that appeared to confirm their closeness. The photo showed her sitting with her legs crossed, one foot clad in a brown patterned heel crossing into Maguire's personal space, with his black Nike trainers visible beside hers. She was also spotted on the Super Bowl broadcast, smiling and deep in conversation with the actor, who was equally animated.
Neither Silva nor Maguire has made any official statement about the nature of their relationship. Those present at the event have suggested the two were simply spending time together as friends.
For those unfamiliar with her, Mishka Silva is a 20-year-old American social media influencer and model born on April 8 2005. She has built a growing online following through fashion and lifestyle content shared primarily on Instagram, where her photos and short videos have attracted the attention of both Gen Z audiences and model management agencies.
Before this week's viral moment, Silva was best known within influencer circles for her brand partnerships and her effortlessly cool aesthetic.
For anyone who needs a reminder, Tobey Maguire is the 50-year-old Hollywood actor and film producer best known for playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's beloved Spider-Man trilogy. Born on June 27 1975 in California, Maguire has had an extensive career in film spanning several decades.
At the Super Bowl, Maguire appeared to be channelling his famously private close friend Leonardo DiCaprio with a deliberately low-key ensemble: a black button-up shirt, dark trousers and a black baseball cap. It's the unofficial uniform of a Hollywood star who would rather not be photographed, which makes the whole situation somewhat ironic given the attention it generated.
The 30-year age difference between Silva and Maguire has been the dominant topic in online discussions since the photos emerged. Silva, born in 2005, is younger than some of Maguire's most iconic film roles.
Maguire's daughter Ruby, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, is 19 years old, making her almost exactly the same age as Silva.
The former couple married in 2007 and share two children, Ruby and 15-year-old son Otis. They separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2020. Despite the split, Maguire and Meyer are understood to have maintained a close friendship and continue to co-parent their children together.
No official confirmation of a romantic relationship has been made by either party, and the available evidence amounts to a few photographs and an Instagram story showing two people sitting close to one another at a sporting event.
What is clear is that the internet has made up its mind regardless, with opinions ranging from supportive to deeply sceptical about the nature of their connection.
Whatever the truth behind the photographs, one thing is certain: Mishka Silva has gone from a rising social media influencer to a globally recognised name almost overnight.
