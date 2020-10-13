The, er, spider’s out of the bag — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man 3’.
A Sony source “closely involved” with the film, which stars Holland, 24, as a young Peter Parker, confirmed to FandomWire that ‘Spider-Man’ actors Maguire, 45, and Garfield, 37, will reprise their roles for the upcoming movie. Apparently, the casting was initially meant to be a surprise, and the studio is “furious” that details have been leaked.
So, how and why will we get three Spider-Men? Rumour has it that it’s got to do with Doctor Strange, and that this film will be the first to attempt a live-action Spider-Verse.
If you’re wary of spoilers, skip over this next bit. Maguire and Garfield will reportedly show up in the final act of the film to help Holland’s Spider-Man defeat all of his enemies. Several Spider-Man villains from across the cinematic universe (including a confirmed return for Jamie Foxx as Electro) are slated to appear as adversaries, and will therefore require multiple Spider-Men to defeat them, reports FandomWire.
Maguire first appeared as Spider-Man in 2002, while Garfield took up the mantle 10 years later in 2012. Holland first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in 2016, as part of ‘Captain America: Civil War’.