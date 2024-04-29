Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been revealed as the newest Chief Island Officer of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 'Dead Pool' star takes the mantle from former CIOs and actors Kevin Hart and Jason Mamoa.

Ryan Reynolds unveiled as Yas Island’s new Chief Island Officer Image Credit: Yas Island

The Candadian actor is expected to trump up the Island’s top tourist attractions.

A trailer, announcing his appointment, has also been revealed.

In the trailer, Reynolds descends from the sky, parachuting straight into the heart of the action amidst speeding cars on Yas Marina Circuit. But he misses his landing spot and ends up with his feet planted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Circuit. The video also sees Reynolds looking back on his lush career as an actor, producer, and owner of Welsh Football Club. But half of his conversation is drowned due to the sound of speeding cars around the circuit.

You can also witness the actor taking a stab at roller-coaster at the Ferrari World Yas Island and enjoying the various adrenaline-charged rides. The actor, whose comic timing is legendary, is a screamer during those rides.

He’s on call to promote the Island destination to the world.