Lee won Best Director Oscars for 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2013's Life of Pi, as well as nominations for his epic 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. He has also been nominated for Best Picture as producer of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life of Pi. His extensive filmography includes Pushing Hands (1991), The Wedding Banquet (1993), Eat Drink Man Woman (1994), The Ice Storm (1997), Hulk (2003), Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016), and Gemini Man (2019).

"Through his films, Ang invites his audiences to explore complex characters that linger in your heart and mind long after the screen has gone dark," Glatter added. "From his earliest features like The Wedding Banquet to artistic and commercial successes like Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Ang's work is consistently recognized by critics, festivals and audiences for its brilliant storytelling and technological innovations. His unique approach has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema that will be celebrated for generations to come," according to Deadline.