FBI, LAPD, and private teams step up safety measures at the Dolby Theatre
Dubai: As the 98th Academy Awards approach on March 15, 2026, organisers are taking extra precautions to keep Hollywood’s biggest night safe. While there is no confirmed threat against the Oscars, federal agencies have raised alerts that prompted increased security measures.
According to ABC News, the FBI warned California authorities about the possibility that Iran could launch drones at them. No specific targets or plans have been confirmed, but authorities are treating the warning seriously. Officials stress that there is no immediate threat to the Oscars itself, but the high-profile nature of the event makes extra safety measures necessary.
This year, the Academy is working closely with the LAPD, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and federal agencies to make sure the ceremony runs smoothly. At a recent press briefing, the 98th Oscars’ creative team, executive producer Raj Kapoor spoke about measures in place to ensure the safety of attendees and guests.
'I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team,' said Kapoor. 'So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.'
At the same conference, Conan O’Brien, who is set to host the Oscars this year said, ‘My job is to always try and hit this very, very thin line between entertaining people and also acknowledging some of the realities.’
Industry sources report that security around the Dolby Theatre has already been strengthened, although many of the measures remain low-profile.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji