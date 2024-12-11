Dubai: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is having a career-defining moment. Her film, All We Imagine As Light, has secured two major Golden Globe nominations—Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Non-English—placing her among the few Indian filmmakers to gain such recognition. The film’s success doesn’t stop there. Earlier this year, it won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, making it the first Indian film in 30 years to receive the honor.

Her film, a poignant story of middle-class nurses in Mumbai navigating financial independence, loneliness, and connection in a bustling city, has resonated with audiences for its emotional depth and universal themes.

Kani Kusrati and Divya Prabha in the Golden Globes-nominated film 'All We Imagine As Light'

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, where she was one of the most talked-about talents, Kapadia spoke to Gulf News about her journey and why her deeply personal film resonates with audiences worldwide.

Here’s her take on …

Capturing alienation and loneliness in All We Imagine As Light

Set in the chaotic yet vibrant Mumbai metropolis, Kapadia’s film explores the universal experience of alienation in big cities.

“For me, the film is quite specific to Mumbai,” she told Gulf News.

“A lot of the themes are tied to that environment, but I think some of those feelings—alienation and loneliness even in a crowd—are universal. That’s what I think audiences connected to.”

Focusing on middle-class India:

Kapadia’s decision to center her story on nurses stems from a desire to highlight their financial independence and daily struggles.

“I wanted to make a film about nurses. They are women who come to Mumbai for work, finding financial freedom and autonomy over their lives. That’s what drew me to these characters.”

Actress Divya Prabha in the Golden Globes-nominated film 'All We Imagine As Light'

The movie’s feminist undertone:

While this journalist pointed out that it’s often described as a “feminist bible,” Kapadia views it as a natural reflection of her perspective.

“Because we are women, we are going to make films about what concerns us … If that connects with people, then what else can you ask for?”

Being invited to film festivals around the globe:

Attending the Marrakech International Film Festival marked a significant milestone for Kapadia, who has long admired its platform.

“This is a festival I’ve admired for years. It’s a unique platform where the East and West come together. Being here is incredibly special,” she said.

'All We Imagine As Light' explores feelings of alienation and loneliness

Bollywood musicals in the future?:

When asked if she would consider making a Bollywood musical, Kapadia responded with a smile.