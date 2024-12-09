Dubai: The 2025 Golden Globe nominations, unveiled by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on December 9, have set the awards season into motion.
Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light secured nominations in two categories including the Best Director and the Best Motion Picture non-English sections. Kapadia's inclusion adds a layer of excitement to what has already been an unpredictable awards season.
All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia is a poignant film about two nurses grappling with migration, identity, and displacement. Set against a backdrop of change, the story captures their struggles and dreams of two women in Mumbai. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti as Prabha, a head nurse in Mumbai, and Divya Prabha as Anu, her roommate and fellow nurse, along with Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Tintumol Joseph, and Anand Sami.
But Kapadia's nod isn't the sole highlight.
Netflix’s Emilia Perez led the awards nomination race with a whopping ten nods, including acting nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.
The Golden Globes awards race has also seen a diverse array of contenders this year. From the intimate and raw Sing Sing to the sweeping musical spectacle of Wicked, the list threw a few surprises.
Films such as The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Dune Part Two are battling it out in the Drama category, while Anora, The Substance, and Challengers dominate the Musical or Comedy section.
Meanwhile, the acting categories spotlight a mix of veterans and newcomers, with standout performances from Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), and Zendaya (Challengers).
The Golden Globes, hosted this year by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air on January 5, 2025. Here's the full list of nominations:
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Motion Picture - Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Perez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Director - Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
Male Actor - Motion Picture, Drama
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Female Actor - Motion Picture, Drama
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Kate Winslet (Lee)
Male Actor - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Hugh Grant (Heretic)
Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
Glen Powell (Hitman)
Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
Female Actor - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Perez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Zendaya (Challengers)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet, Mona Fasvold (The Brutalist)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Peter Straughn (Conclave)
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl) - Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
“Compress/Repress” (Challengers) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” (Emilia Perez) - Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road” (Better Man) - Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot) - Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino” (Emilia Perez) - Clément Ducol, Camille