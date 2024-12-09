Dubai: The 2025 Golden Globe nominations, unveiled by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on December 9, have set the awards season into motion.

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light secured nominations in two categories including the Best Director and the Best Motion Picture non-English sections. Kapadia's inclusion adds a layer of excitement to what has already been an unpredictable awards season.

All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia is a poignant film about two nurses grappling with migration, identity, and displacement. Set against a backdrop of change, the story captures their struggles and dreams of two women in Mumbai. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti as Prabha, a head nurse in Mumbai, and Divya Prabha as Anu, her roommate and fellow nurse, along with Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Tintumol Joseph, and Anand Sami.

But Kapadia's nod isn't the sole highlight.

Netflix’s Emilia Perez led the awards nomination race with a whopping ten nods, including acting nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

The Golden Globes awards race has also seen a diverse array of contenders this year. From the intimate and raw Sing Sing to the sweeping musical spectacle of Wicked, the list threw a few surprises.

(From L) Indian actress Kani Kusruti, Indian actress Chhaya Kadam, Indian director Payal Kapadia and Indian actress Divya Prabha pose during a photocall after they won the Grand Prix for the film "All We Imagine as Light" during the Closing Ceremony at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Films such as The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Dune Part Two are battling it out in the Drama category, while Anora, The Substance, and Challengers dominate the Musical or Comedy section.

Meanwhile, the acting categories spotlight a mix of veterans and newcomers, with standout performances from Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), and Zendaya (Challengers).

Zendaya from a still in 'Challengers'

The Golden Globes, hosted this year by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air on January 5, 2025. Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Motion Picture - Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Perez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Director - Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Male Actor - Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Female Actor - Motion Picture, Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Male Actor - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hitman)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Female Actor - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Perez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fasvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughn (Conclave)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl) - Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress/Repress” (Challengers) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” (Emilia Perez) - Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road” (Better Man) - Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot) - Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi