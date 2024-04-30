As Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant continues to shine in the ongoing IPL edition, after recovering from a horrific accident that put him out of action for over a year, superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cannot be prouder.

In a recent conversation with the host broadcaster, Star Sports, Shah Rukh spoke highly of Pant, revealing that he was ‘horrified’ after learning of the near-fatal car crash involving the former.

“That was horrifying. I saw that video (of his car). It was horrifying! Because we didn’t know then, what was the result of that accident. So, you get the worst feelings. To me, these boys are like my own sons. I have youngsters in my team as well. I hoped he wasn’t injured badly,” SRK said in a video shared on KKR’s social media handle.

“And a sportsman getting injured, it’s a double jeopardy. Worse than that, us getting injured. I wish him all the best. I hope his knee gets fully recovered soon,” the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rishabh Pant hug it out at one of the IPL matches

The ‘Pathaan’ star also shared his memorable interaction with Pant post KKR and DC’s match in Vizag on April 3. A video clip of Shah Rukh catching up with the Delhi Capitals captain after the match broke the internet.

Seeing Pant sitting on the ground, SRK insisted that he stayed seated but the former got up anyway. With a warm hug, SRK whispered something into Pant’s ear, showing his respect and admiration towards the wicketkeeper batter.

Recalling that interaction with Pant, SRK shared, “In the last game, when I met him, I was telling him don’t get up, it must be hurting. I was hugging him and asking are you well? I had not seen him before that, post the accident. I am really happy that he’s back, playing well and I hope he keeps on playing well.”

Pant met with a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, shortly after India toured Bangladesh that month. The star wicketkeeper-batter sustained multiple injuries to his head, knee and back. He was taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment, which included surgery. Due to the serious nature of his injuries, which also included a ligament tear in his knee, Pant missed out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Asia Cup and the Cricket World Cup at home last year.

Marking his return to competitive cricket this IPL season, after the horrific car crash, Pant has demonstrated full fitness not just with the willow but also behind the wickets. He has aggregated 398 runs in 11 matches for Delhi Capitals at an average of 44.22 and a strike rate of over 158, with three half-centuries. His best score this season is an unbeaten 88.