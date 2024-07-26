Wondering what to watch this weekend? Sweat not, we have you covered. From throught-proving Arabic drama like 'Inshallah A Boy' to the wild superhero romp 'Deadpool & Wolverine', the list ihas a good mix of genres. Whether you're a fan of heart-pounding action or laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s top seven films offer something for every mood. Here's a look at our top picks ...

Deadpool & Wolverine (UAE cinemas):

Looking for a superhero movie that’s as hilarious as it is action-packed? Check out Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman’s shockingly wicked satire ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’. This anti-hero homage, led by a potty-mouthed superhero in a red suit, stands out with its blend of R-rated humor and fourth-wall-breaking antics. Deadpool’s unfiltered commentary on everything under the sun and self-aware jokes add a fresh twist to the superhero genre, making it a must-watch for both die-hard Marvel fans and newcomers alike. With plenty of laughs and action, Deadpool offers a wild ride. Plus, the incredible chemistry between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is a hoot. They trade insults throughout the movie, and whenever Deadpool crosses the line, Jackman's claws come out, leading to some unforgettable verbal sparring. This dynamic duo’s all-lines-crossed banter adds a fresh twist to the superhero genre, making Deadpool a must-watch for both die-hard Marvel fans and newcomers alike.

Level Cross (UAE cinemas):

This is an intriguing Malayalam-language psychological thriller that promises a compelling narrative and strong performances. Directed by debutant Arfaz Ayub, the film features Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen in lead roles. The story revolves around a psychologist, portrayed by Amala Paul, who is grappling with her own inner demons after a betrayal in love. Asif Ali plays a reclusive railway employee living in a desolate setting. Their paths cross, changing their lives forever. Expect mind games and suspense as their worlds collide.

Twisters (UAE cinemas):

This is a perfect film for fans of disaster films and nostalgia. The stand-alone sequel to the 1996 blockbuster starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton gets a modern update here. Director Lee Isaac Chung, throws his weight behind rising stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. In this stand-alone sequel, the story begins with a dramatic sequence where meteorology student Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) faces a personal tragedy after misjudging a tornado's strength, leading her to abandon her dream of controlling storms. Five years later, now working a desk job, she’s approached by her former classmate Javi (Anthony Ramos) about a new venture using advanced radar technology to better understand tornadoes. Despite her reluctance, a return to Oklahoma and the allure of Javi’s high-tech storm-chasing gear persuade Kate to re-enter the field. The disaster film may not be as thrilling as its original with that iconic flying cow shot, but it has its golden moments.

Bad Newz (UAE cinemas):

If you are in the mood for a wild romp, give Bad Newz, starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk, a shot. It’s a comedy about a lush young woman (Dimri) who gets knocked up while on a break with her boyfriend (Kaushal). Clearly, the one-night stand with Amy Virk’s character creates unexpected chaos and some outrageous situations. You also get to see Vicky Kaushal busting some serious moves in the viral song 'Tauba Tauba'.

Inshallah A Boy (UAE cinemas):

Are you looking for a compelling and thought-provoking thriller, check out this Arabic film, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Amjad Al Rasheed, the movie takes you into the life of a widow in Jordan who, in a desperate bid to protect her daughter and home from a manipulative relative, pretends to be pregnant with a son. This is her only way to navigate the patriarchal inheritance laws that threaten her family's future. As Jordan's official entry for Best International Film at the Academy Awards, this movie offers a gripping narrative and a powerful critique of societal norms. The film also sheds light on the challenges faced by women in patriarchal societies. Palestinian actress Mouna Hawa is in brilliant form in this film.

Raayan (UAE cinemas):

This Tamil-language action thriller is directed by Dhanush, who also stars as the titular character. Dhanush is in complete command as a director and the lead actor in this engaging film. Set in the 1990s, Raayan, the eldest of four siblings, takes on the role of their guardian after their parents disappear. As years pass, Raayan runs a fast-food joint, while his brothers face their own challenges—one becoming a reckless alcoholic, and the other a college student. Trouble ensues when Raayan’s brother kills a gangster's son, leading to a vengeful gangster seeking revenge. Caught in a dangerous web of deception and violence, Raayan and his siblings must navigate the chaos or face dire consequences.

Mr & Mrs Mahi (Netflix):

For a heartfelt yet uneven drama, check out this star-studded Bollywood film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, it explores themes of self-esteem, marital dynamics, and personal redemption through the lens of cricket. Rao plays a man who channels his unfulfilled cricketing dreams into coaching his wife, leading to a complex mix of support, jealousy, and personal conflict. While the film offers some powerful moments and strong performances, it struggles with pacing and depth in exploring its characters' motivations. But it still makes for a solid, one-time watch. On the surface, it’s a rallying cry of a young man, Mahendra (Rao), who suffers from severe low self-esteem and is looking for respect/redemption from his toxic father and the world around him. If you look a bit closer, it’s about a man who turns cheerleader for his wife to become a professional cricketer, something he couldn’t be, and then resents her gloriously for it. It’s also about a petulant man who co-opts his wife’s success on the cricket field as his own. But what makes this film tick are the solid performances from the lead and supporting cast.

Bhaiyajji (Zee5):

