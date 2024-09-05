Amid ongoing discussions following the Justice Hema Committee report igniting a #MeToo storm in Kerala, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, advocating for the establishment of a women's committee to enhance safety and address gender-based issues in the Kannada film industry.

Galrani personally handed over a letter to the Chief Minister, outlining her concerns and recommendations. In a post on her social media account, she emphasised the need for stronger measures to safeguard women in the industry.

Sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry have drawn widespread attention after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed alarming details of crimes against women in the industry. Prominent figures such as filmmaker Ranjith, CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, and actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique are among those accused of sexual harassment.

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public. The 235-page document disclosed disturbing accounts of harassment and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry. The report highlights the control exerted by a small group of male producers, directors, and actors who dominate the industry.