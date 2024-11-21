Noted Malayalam actor died following complications from lung-related diseases in Kerala. He was 60. Reports say has been undergoing treatment for a while in a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was the son of legendary Malayalam actor Balan K Nair.

Meghanathan made his acting debut in the Malayalam film Asthram in 1983 and has acted in more than 50 films. Known for his villain and character roles he has made his presence felt in many Malayalam movies. Some of his notable films include Panchagni, Udyanapalakan, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Oru Maravathur Kanavu, Vasthavam, and Chenkol.