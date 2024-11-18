Patna: The wait is finally over for Allu Arjun fans as the much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released.

The trailer features Allu Arjun reprising his titular role as a red sandalwood smuggler, with Rashmika Mandanna appearing as his love interest. Allu Arjun makes a magnificent entry, followed by intense action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika as Srivalli. Soon after, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa’s enemy, threatening to challenge him. Pushpa, however, shows no fear and proudly declares that he is an international player, not just a national one.

Dialogues in the trailer like "Pushpa naam chota hai lekin sound bahut bada..." and "Pushpa sirf ek naam nahi hai... Pushpa matlab ek brand..." make it even more intriguing and entertaining.

Check out the trailer:

The trailer was launched at a grand event at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on November 17, 2024. Before the event, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna flew to Patna with their crew to attend the occasion, receiving a warm welcome from fans at the airport. The stars also smiled for the paparazzi before heading to the trailer launch event, where a massive crowd gathered at Gandhi Maidan.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently posted two pictures from her dubbing session, giving fans a glimpse into her work on the film via her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she is seen in the recording studio, focused on her dubbing work. In the second picture, the Animal actress makes a sad face, hinting at the emotional journey she is experiencing as she wraps up this phase of the film’s production.

Along with the pictures, Rashmika shared a note explaining why she appeared sad:

"Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning - 1. Pushpa shoot is almost done. 2. Pushpa: The Rule - dub for the first half is over. 3. I am dubbing for the second half and My God! The film's first half is already freaking amazing, and the second half is even more so. I am literally short on words. You guys are really, really in for a mind-blowing experience. I can't wait."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the lead actor, won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.