Ruben Amorim promised fans they would see "an idea" at Portman Road this weekend - but what exactly does that idea entail under the new boss?

The Red Devils are desperately searching for a new direction following Erik ten Hag’s tenure, which will be remembered for his struggle to effectively communicate his philosophy to the players.

Despite spending over two years at the club, United often appeared disjointed and failed to establish a consistent style of play. This isn’t to say Ten Hag is tactically inept - his Ajax side, which he guided to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, were a delight to watch, renowned for their quick counter-pressing and effective use of overloaded flanks.

However, the Dutchman was unable to replicate that success at Old Trafford, which ultimately cost him his job last month, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

Amorim now faces the task of instilling his football philosophy at United, with fans set to get their first glimpse of ‘Amorim-ball’ on Sunday when his team visits Ipswich Town.

The 39-year-old’s tactical approach at Sporting is well documented, characterised by short-passing, possession-focused play, a three-at-the-back formation and an aggressive high press.

The use of three central defenders, which transitions to a back five when defending, has been a particularly notable talking point since his appointment. In this system, the full backs are key offensive players, tasked not only with providing width but also with creating chances and contributing to the attack.

For the current United squad, it will be an alien concept.

Under Ten Hag, the team has predominantly played with a back four - a setup also favoured by his predecessor, Ralf Rangnick.

Earlier this week, United released a seven-minute video to mark Amorim's first training session as head coach, offering a significant clue about whether he will use a three-at-the-back system.

In the footage, Jonny Evans was flanked by Leny Yoro, who has been sidelined for three months with a foot injury, on the right and Luke Shaw, who has dealt with his own injury issues, on the left. Antony featured as the right wing-back, while Tyrell Malacia occupied the left wing-back role.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo were stationed in deeper midfield positions, with Mason Mount - who scored with a first-time finish from an Antony cross - joined by Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford in the attacking roles.

That could very well be the starting XI on Sunday, alongside Andre Onana in goal, but it remains unlikely. Shaw has only just returned to training and Yoro has yet to play a competitive match for United since his summer move from Lille.

You’d expect Lisandro Martinez to step in and complete the back three. However, the Argentinian defender is dealing with his own concerns after being sent home from international duty with a back issue.

Another challenge Amorim faces is the tight turnaround after the international break. With only two full days of training sessions with the entire squad, many players will have had limited exposure to his tactical ideas.