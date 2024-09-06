Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said on Friday that the release of her much-awaited film 'Emergency' has been postponed.

The actor-turned-MP said that the delay was because of pending certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Taking to X, she wrote, "With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience"

The movie, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash several Sikh groups.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order.

The Court has also asked the CBFC to take a decision by September 18.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer company of the 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of the film and a censor certificate.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the Censor Board had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film.

The MP High Court had directed the CBFC to consider the representations made by Sikh groups who had filed a petition before it.

After the Bombay High Court refused to order certification for the film 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut said that she has become everyone's favourite target and this is the price one pays for awakening the 'sleeping nation.'

In a post on X, Kangana said on Wednesday, "Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don't want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn't have to take sides, and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals."