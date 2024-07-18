Dubai: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their divorce on social media following months of rumours about their troubled relationship.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Natasa earlier confirmed she moved to her hometown, Serbia, along with her kid. She shared a picture from her house’s balcony. “Home Sweet Home,” she wrote with a house and a white-heart emoji.

A day earlier she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her son Agastya carrying her bags and avoiding the camera.

Hardik and Natasa’s romance began in early 2020 and got married in a private wedding ceremony later that year. The couple welcomed their son in July 2020.

Crucial role

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Pandya played a crucial role in India's victory. He scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and also bowled the crucial final over in which he dismissed David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.