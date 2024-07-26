Dubai: The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday expected delays on Emirates Road due to road maintenance works.

The RTA, on its social media, stated that delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi from July 26 to August 31, 2024.

"RTA informs you of expected delays on Emirates Road, between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road (Dubai to Abu Dhabi direction), from July 26 to August 31, 2024, due to road maintenance works," the statement read.