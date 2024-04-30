Bihar: Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead at her residence in Bhagalpur, Bihar on April 27.

Before her demise, she allegedly posted a cryptic message on WhatsApp. The message, reading "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (Their life was on two boats, we made their path easier by sinking our boat)," hinted at struggles.