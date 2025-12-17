Kundra claimed part of Rs600 million was spent as fees to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia
Dubai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been formally charged with cheating in a high-profile Rs 600 million case. The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that the couple duped him in a loan-cum-investment deal.
According to the complainant’s legal team, the EOW uncovered evidence during its investigation that justified adding the cheating charge. Authorities now indicate that the scope of the probe could expand, as they continue to examine financial transactions related to the case.
The complainant’s lawyers have also said they plan to approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trace, identify, and seize the money involved. They intend to seek the attachment of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case dates back to August 14, 2025, when an FIR was registered against Kundra and Shetty in Mumbai. Both were directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a now-defunct home shopping and online retail platform. Kothari claimed that between 2015 and 2023, he was induced to invest Rs600 million in the company, but the funds were allegedly diverted for the couple’s personal use.
During the investigation, Kundra admitted that part of the Rs600 million was spent as fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. In October, he also stated that the company primarily traded in electrical and household appliances and faced heavy losses after the 2016 demonetisation, which contributed to its inability to repay borrowed funds.
The case has attracted significant media attention given the couple’s celebrity status, and authorities are continuing to probe the financial transactions and alleged misappropriation of funds.
