GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shilpa Shetty withdraws plea to travel to US in Rs600 million fraud case

Bollywood actress had reportedly sought permission to fly to United States in October

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Rs 60 crore fraud case: Actress Shilpa Shetty drops plea in HC seeking nod to visit US
Rs 60 crore fraud case: Actress Shilpa Shetty drops plea in HC seeking nod to visit US

Dubai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is facing allegations in a Rs600 million cheating case alongside her husband Raj Kundra, informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that she is withdrawing her application seeking permission to travel abroad as her plans had fallen through.

Her counsel, Niranjan Mundargi, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that Shetty was no longer pursuing the plea.

“As and when she and her husband wish to travel in the future, they will file a fresh application for permission. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present plea,” Mundargi said.

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, alleges that between 2015 and 2023, the couple persuaded him to invest Rs600 million in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but diverted the funds for personal use.

Last month, Shetty and Kundra had petitioned the court seeking the suspension of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is investigating the matter.

They had also sought permission to travel abroad between October 2025 and January 2026 for professional and leisure purposes.

On Thursday, the court accepted Shetty’s withdrawal and scheduled the hearing on the couple’s plea to suspend the LOC for November 17.

During earlier proceedings, the bench had observed that it could not permit leisure travel while the accused were facing fraud charges, suggesting that their plea would only be considered if they agreed to deposit the Rs600 millon in question.

Shetty had reportedly planned to visit the United States for an event in late October, but the court had asked her to produce a formal agreement or invitation. Mundargi had clarified that such an agreement could not be finalized until travel approval was granted.

The advocate further stated that both Shetty and Kundra have been fully cooperative with investigators and have appeared for questioning as required.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra in the 60 crore fraud case

Bombay High Court rejects actress Shilpa Shetty’s plea

2m read
Raj Kundra with wife Shilpa Shetty

Explained: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s Rs600M scam case

4m read
Shilpa Shetty denied travel, told to pay Rs600 million

Shilpa Shetty denied travel, told to pay Rs600 million

2m read
Shilpa Shetty records statement with Mumbai Police EOW in Rs. 60 cr fraud case

Why was Shilpa Shetty questioned by ED for over 6 hours

2m read