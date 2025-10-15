GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombay High Court rejects Shilpa Shetty’s plea to cancel lookout notice in Rs60 crore fraud case

She told court she was merely a nominal director with no active role in Kundra’s company

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra in the 60 crore fraud case
Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra in the 60 crore fraud case

Dubai: Bollywood actor and fitness queen Shilpa Shetty’s request to cancel a lookout notice issued against her in connection with a Rs60-crore fraud case involving her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has been dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

Shetty told the court she was merely a nominal director with no active role in Kundra’s company. However, according to a reports in Times Of India, the division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad denied her plea, remarking, “If you wish to travel abroad, first become a government witness.”

Court demands affidavit a full repayment

According to a News18 report, the bench directed Shetty to file a written affidavit by October 16.

If you claim no connection with the company, get your husband Raj Kundra to sign an affidavit to that effect,” the court said. It also made clear that both must first repay the full Rs60 crore allegedly owed to the complainant before seeking any further relief.

“The fraud case is worth Rs60 crore—pay it first,” the judges stated.

The case at a glance

The allegations stem from a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims he was cheated of approximately Rs60 crore through loans and investments made in Best Deal TV Private Limited, a now-defunct company co-founded by Shetty and Kundra.

The investments, spanning from 2015 to 2023, were allegedly misused for personal gain.

Kundra’s defence and court’s observation

Raj Kundra told the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that the company, which sold household and electronic goods, suffered massive losses following demonetisation and was unable to repay the loans.

He has been questioned twice, while Shetty was interrogated at her home for over four hours on October 4.

The couple sought the withdrawal of the lookout notice to travel abroad for work and leisure, but the court refused. The judges observed that while the duo has not been arrested due to their cooperation, any future relief hinges on the repayment of the disputed amount.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodcrimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Raj Kundra with wife Shilpa Shetty

Explained: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s Rs600M scam case

4m read
Shilpa Shetty records statement with Mumbai Police EOW in Rs. 60 cr fraud case

Why was Shilpa Shetty questioned by ED for over 6 hours

2m read
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been under fire for a Rs 60 crore fraud case.

Shilpa Shetty denies Rs 15 crore transfer claims

2m read
Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian

Why did Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra restaurant shut?

2m read