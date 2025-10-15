The couple sought the withdrawal of the lookout notice to travel abroad for work and leisure, but the court refused. The judges observed that while the duo has not been arrested due to their cooperation, any future relief hinges on the repayment of the disputed amount.

If you claim no connection with the company, get your husband Raj Kundra to sign an affidavit to that effect,” the court said. It also made clear that both must first repay the full Rs60 crore allegedly owed to the complainant before seeking any further relief.

Shetty told the court she was merely a nominal director with no active role in Kundra’s company. However, according to a reports in Times Of India, the division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad denied her plea, remarking, “If you wish to travel abroad, first become a government witness.”

