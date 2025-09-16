Mumbai officials reportedly questioned him for over five hours at undisclosed location
Dubai: Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has questioned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with an alleged Rs600 million cheating case, according to a report in Times Of India.
Officials confirmed that Kundra was questioned for more than five hours earlier this week, and his statement has been recorded.
Police sources told news agency PTI that the questioning took place at an undisclosed location to avoid media attention. An official told PTI: “We recorded Kundra’s statement today and will summon him probably next week again, as several more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation.”
The case was registered at Juhu police station on 14 August following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that Kundra and Shetty had diverted funds from a business loan for personal use.
Mr Kothari, director of a non-banking financial company, claimed he was cheated of Rs600 million in what he described as a loan and investment deal linked to the couple’s online retail venture.
In his complaint, he alleged that funds provided for the business were misused and diverted for personal expenses.
Police say both Kundra and Shetty were named in the complaint. However, investigators clarified that no summons has been issued to Ms Shetty so far.
The EOW is now attempting to track the flow of funds and match it with the timeline of the alleged fraud. Officials said the financial transactions related to the couple’s business dealings are being closely scrutinised.
Earlier this month, Mumbai Police issued lookout circulars (LOCs) against both Kundra and Shetty, preventing them from leaving the country while the investigation is underway.
The step was described as precautionary, intended to ensure the couple’s availability for questioning.
The police have not made any arrests in the case. They say the next steps will depend on verifying statements from multiple witnesses and analysing financial documents.
Raj Kundra, a UK-born businessman, has been associated with several ventures in India, ranging from real estate and sports to online businesses. He is married to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, known for her work in films such as Dhadkan and Baazigar.
Kundra has faced legal scrutiny in the past. In 2021, he was arrested in a separate case involving allegations related to pornographic content distributed through mobile apps. He was later granted bail.
The current case centres on allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.
Officials say Kundra will likely be called again for questioning next week, once more witness statements are collected. The EOW has stressed that the probe is still at an early stage, with multiple layers of financial transactions yet to be examined.
For now, police say Shilpa Shetty has not been summoned. However, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of further action, depending on the evidence gathered.
The probe is ongoing.
