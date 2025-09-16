Police sources told news agency PTI that the questioning took place at an undisclosed location to avoid media attention. An official told PTI: “We recorded Kundra’s statement today and will summon him probably next week again, as several more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation.”

Officials say Kundra will likely be called again for questioning next week, once more witness statements are collected. The EOW has stressed that the probe is still at an early stage, with multiple layers of financial transactions yet to be examined.

Raj Kundra, a UK-born businessman, has been associated with several ventures in India, ranging from real estate and sports to online businesses. He is married to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, known for her work in films such as Dhadkan and Baazigar.

The EOW is now attempting to track the flow of funds and match it with the timeline of the alleged fraud. Officials said the financial transactions related to the couple’s business dealings are being closely scrutinised.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.