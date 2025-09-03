Shilpa & husband is accused of defrauding over Rs600 million in loan-cum-investment deal
Dubai: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra just can’t seem to escape the spotlight — and not for the reasons they’d prefer. The couple is back in the headlines after being accused of defrauding over Rs600 million in a loan-cum-investment deal spanning nearly a decade, according to media reports.
And now, while they juggle legal headaches, Shetty has dropped another bombshell — one that hits Mumbai’s foodies right in the gut.
On Instagram, the actress announced that her much-loved Mumbai hotspot frequented by Bollywood stars and well-heeled guests, Bastian Bandra, is shutting its doors for good.
Yes, the celebrity-packed den of brunches, mocktails, and late-night selfies is officially over.
“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations,” Shetty wrote, calling it a place that created “countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife.”
The farewell won’t be a quiet one. Shetty promised loyal patrons one last night of nostalgia and celebration — a final toast to the glittering landmark.
But don’t call it curtains on the Bastian brand just yet. Shetty reassured fans that its signature weekly party, Arcane Affair, will live on at Bastian at The Top, which she’s billing as the restaurant’s shiny “new chapter.”
Still, for those who called Bandra’s Bastian their go-to playground, this feels less like a rebrand and more like the end of an era — proof that even Mumbai’s most iconic haunts can’t dodge a dramatic plot twist.
