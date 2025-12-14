GOLD/FOREX
Shilpa Shetty-owned nightclub in Bengaluru sees chaos and drama

The footage, reportedly from CCTV cameras, shows a heated argument after midnight

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Actress Shilpa Shetty
Actress Shilpa Shetty

Dubai: Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after videos showing a late-night altercation at a pub owned by actor Shilpa Shetty went viral on social media, according to a report on NDTV.

The footage, reportedly from CCTV cameras at Bastian pub on St. Mark’s Road, shows a heated argument among patrons around 1:30 am on December 11. While the video captures raised voices and brief verbal clashes, no physical violence is evident.

Shilpa Shetty had partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, the founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019.

Among those seen in the video is businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-husband of a television anchor. Preliminary reports suggest the dispute began over settling the bill and escalated into an argument, which pub staff eventually managed to control.

Responding to the incident, Satya Naidu denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had visited the pub for a dinner with friends.

“The issue arose while paying the bill, and there was no physical altercation,” he said.

Confirming the police response, the Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that authorities have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Those involved have been summoned for questioning, and the police are reviewing the CCTV footage and witness statements. A case will be registered if any serious offences are identified.

Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor

Related Topics:
bollywoodindia

