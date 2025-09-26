Shilpa Shetty rubbishes Rs 150 million transfer claims by Raj Kundra amid fraud case: 'Totally fake'

The couple were directors of the Best Deal TV Private Limited, an online retail platform
After reports surfaced claiming Raj Kundra transferred Rs 15 crore to a company owned by Shilpa Shetty, her lawyer, Prashant Patil, has slammed the stories as “totally fake” and “intentionally planted in the public domain to defame” the actor in an official statement. Patil added that they plan to pursue damages against all news outlets that circulated the reports, insisting that “no such amount” was ever received by Shilpa. The case is expected to move to the Bombay High Court.
“We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client. No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice,” a part of the statement read.
The controversy stems from a report suggesting that out of Rs 60 crore, Raj Kundra allegedly transferred Rs 15 crore to Shilpa’s company, and that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) would soon summon her for questioning.
According to PTI, Raj Kundra recently told investigators that a portion of the Rs 60 crore in question was paid as professional fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, as well as producer Ekta Kapoor. The disclosure was made during a statement he recorded before Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), citing an official source.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating a Ts 60 crore cheating case naming Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and others as accused. The couple were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. Raj was questioned by the EOW for over five hours on September 15, and the probe also extends to his various bank transactions.
The case stems from a complaint alleging that the high-profile couple, along with some unidentified individuals, duped a businessman of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to Best Deal TV. The complaint was filed by Deepak Kothari, 60, a director at non-banking financial company Lotus Capital Finance Services.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox