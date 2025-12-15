GOLD/FOREX
IPL Auction 2026: All you need to know about Tuesday's event in Abu Dhabi

Event promises intense bidding wars and plenty of excitement for cricket fans worldwide

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction.
Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year the auction will be held outside India.

A total of 359 players will go under the hammer as all 10 franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin in the second half of March.

Key auction details

  • When: Tuesday, December 16, starting at 1pm UAE time (2:30 PM IST)

  • Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Total players available: 359

  • Maximum slots to fill: 77 players across all teams

  • Maximum overseas players: 31 across all franchises

  • Total purse: Rs 237.55 crore

Team purses and available slots

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse in the IPL mini-auction list with Rs 64.30 crore and the most slots to fill at 13 players. Chennai Super Kings follow with Rs 43.40 crore and nine slots available.

At the other end of the spectrum, Mumbai Indians have just Rs 2.75 crore—the lowest amount any team in IPL history has started an auction with—and five slots to fill.

Other teams' purses include Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.50 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.80 crore), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.40 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.90 crore), and Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore).

Players to watch

Australia's Cameron Green is expected to be the most sought-after player and could attract a record-breaking bid. Other high-profile names likely to generate intense bidding wars include Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw, Jamie Smith, and Matt Henry.

Several uncapped players are also expected to secure their first-ever IPL contracts, potentially at high prices given the substantial purses available to franchises.

Auction format

Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction. However, an accelerated round of bidding will begin after the first 70 players have been auctioned.

How to watch

Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network on television, or stream the auction on the Jiostar app and website.

With franchises eager to fill gaps in their playing XI and substantial funds available, the IPL 2026 mini-auction promises intense bidding wars and plenty of excitement for cricket fans worldwide.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
