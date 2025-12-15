IPL Auction 2026: All you need to know about Tuesday's event in Abu Dhabi

A total of 359 players will go under the hammer as all 10 franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin in the second half of March.

Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year the auction will be held outside India.

At the other end of the spectrum, Mumbai Indians have just Rs 2.75 crore—the lowest amount any team in IPL history has started an auction with—and five slots to fill.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse in the IPL mini-auction list with Rs 64.30 crore and the most slots to fill at 13 players. Chennai Super Kings follow with Rs 43.40 crore and nine slots available.

Several uncapped players are also expected to secure their first-ever IPL contracts, potentially at high prices given the substantial purses available to franchises.

Australia's Cameron Green is expected to be the most sought-after player and could attract a record-breaking bid. Other high-profile names likely to generate intense bidding wars include Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw, Jamie Smith, and Matt Henry.

Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction. However, an accelerated round of bidding will begin after the first 70 players have been auctioned.

With franchises eager to fill gaps in their playing XI and substantial funds available, the IPL 2026 mini-auction promises intense bidding wars and plenty of excitement for cricket fans worldwide.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network on television, or stream the auction on the Jiostar app and website.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

