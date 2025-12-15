IPL Auction 2026: All you need to know about Tuesday's event in Abu Dhabi

Event promises intense bidding wars and plenty of excitement for cricket fans worldwide
Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year the auction will be held outside India.
A total of 359 players will go under the hammer as all 10 franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin in the second half of March.
When: Tuesday, December 16, starting at 1pm UAE time (2:30 PM IST)
Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Total players available: 359
Maximum slots to fill: 77 players across all teams
Maximum overseas players: 31 across all franchises
Total purse: Rs 237.55 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse in the IPL mini-auction list with Rs 64.30 crore and the most slots to fill at 13 players. Chennai Super Kings follow with Rs 43.40 crore and nine slots available.
At the other end of the spectrum, Mumbai Indians have just Rs 2.75 crore—the lowest amount any team in IPL history has started an auction with—and five slots to fill.
Other teams' purses include Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 25.50 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 22.95 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 21.80 crore), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 16.40 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.90 crore), and Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore).
Australia's Cameron Green is expected to be the most sought-after player and could attract a record-breaking bid. Other high-profile names likely to generate intense bidding wars include Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw, Jamie Smith, and Matt Henry.
Several uncapped players are also expected to secure their first-ever IPL contracts, potentially at high prices given the substantial purses available to franchises.
Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction. However, an accelerated round of bidding will begin after the first 70 players have been auctioned.
Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network on television, or stream the auction on the Jiostar app and website.
With franchises eager to fill gaps in their playing XI and substantial funds available, the IPL 2026 mini-auction promises intense bidding wars and plenty of excitement for cricket fans worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox