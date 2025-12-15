GOLD/FOREX
IPL 2026 to begin on March 26, final scheduled for May 31: Reports

League CEO Hemang Amin shared the dates with all ten franchises at a briefing

X / Cricbuzz

Dubai: The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to begin on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31, according to Cricbuzz.

League CEO Hemang Amin is understood to have communicated the dates to all ten franchise representatives during a briefing in Abu Dhabi, held ahead of Tuesday's mini-auction in the Emirate.

While the tournament’s full itinerary is yet to be made public, the dates offer clarity on the upcoming season’s timeline. This follows the retention window closing last month, with teams now focused on finalising their squads at the auction, which is being held outside of India for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the host venue for the opening match remains under review. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, traditional home ground of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has not hosted a major fixture since a stampede during the team’s title celebrations last year tragically claimed 11 lives. The BCCI had previously withdrawn hosting rights following the incident.

The upcoming auction, which will take place at the Etihad Arena, will feature 19 additional players who have been added to the initial mini-auction pool. Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the more prominent names among the late additions, with his inclusion expected to garner significant interest among franchise owners.

