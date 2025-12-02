Australia’s Glenn Maxwell not to play in 2026 IPL

All-rounder ends hi 13-year long relationship with India’s premier league
Dubai: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced on Tuesday that he will not take part in the next season of the Indian Premier League, bringing an end to his 13-year association with the tournament. The auction for the 2026 edition is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Maxwell, 37, was signed by Punjab Kings for $467,000 ahead of the previous season but struggled to make an impact, managing just 48 runs and four wickets in seven matches before a finger injury sidelined him.
“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to enter the auction this year,” Maxwell wrote on social media. “It’s a big call, and one I make with immense gratitude for everything this league has given me.”
A dynamic batsman and useful spinner, Maxwell amassed 2,819 runs at an average of 23.88 and claimed 41 wickets in 141 IPL matches since his debut in 2012. He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the title in 2013.
“The IPL has helped shape me as both a cricketer and a person,” Maxwell said. “I’ve been fortunate to play alongside world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.”
“Thank you for all your support over the years — hopefully see you again soon,” he added.
