GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell not to play in 2026 IPL

All-rounder ends hi 13-year long relationship with India’s premier league

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell in action during the Indian Premier League.
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell in action during the Indian Premier League.
AFP

Dubai: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced on Tuesday that he will not take part in the next season of the Indian Premier League, bringing an end to his 13-year association with the tournament. The auction for the 2026 edition is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Maxwell, 37, was signed by Punjab Kings for $467,000 ahead of the previous season but struggled to make an impact, managing just 48 runs and four wickets in seven matches before a finger injury sidelined him.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to enter the auction this year,” Maxwell wrote on social media. “It’s a big call, and one I make with immense gratitude for everything this league has given me.”

A dynamic batsman and useful spinner, Maxwell amassed 2,819 runs at an average of 23.88 and claimed 41 wickets in 141 IPL matches since his debut in 2012. He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the title in 2013.

“The IPL has helped shape me as both a cricketer and a person,” Maxwell said. “I’ve been fortunate to play alongside world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.”

“Thank you for all your support over the years — hopefully see you again soon,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Premier League champions are on a dismal run

City talent quit football at nineteen to study law

2m read
The Indan Premier League Season 18 has been suspended due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

IPL now one of the biggest leagues in world: Smith

1m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 crown beating Punjab Kings in the finals.

RCB's new owners expected to be announced in March 2026

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings.

Kohli turns 37: Celebrating his legacy beyond cricket

3m read