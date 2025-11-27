Mumbai businessman loses Rs350 million in massive trading scam

Bharat Harakchand Shah, a resident of Matunga West, has accused Globe Capital Market Limited of misusing the trading and Demat accounts opened for him and his wife, executing high-risk transactions without their consent between 2020 and 2024.

In 2020, acting on a friend’s advice, he opened Demat and trading accounts with Globe Capital and transferred his inherited shares—an act he believed would keep his holdings safe but instead triggered a four-year ordeal he could never have imagined.

According to the FIR, the alleged fraud began subtly. Representatives of Globe Capital reassured Shah that he would not have to invest any additional funds, that his existing shares could be used as collateral, and that he would be assigned personal advisors to manage his trades.

During these visits, the employees allegedly sent emails from their own laptops, asked him to enter OTPs without explaining their purpose, made him open and respond to SMS alerts, and repeatedly assured him that everything was secure.

Two employees, Akshay Baria and Karan Siroya, were introduced as his portfolio managers. Shah claims that they quickly took complete control of his accounts, initially offering guidance over daily phone calls before escalating to frequent home visits.

Shocked, he rushed to the company’s office, where he was told that massive unauthorised trades had been carried out in his accounts. High-volume circular trades, repeated buy-and-sell orders with the same parties, and reckless leveraged positions had allegedly drained his portfolio.

In July 2024, he received a call from the firm’s Risk Management Department informing him that he and his wife had accumulated a debit balance of ₹35 crore and needed to settle it immediately or risk the forced sale of all their shares.

The genuine statements revealed mounting losses, contradicting the glossy profit summaries sent to him over the years. Shah also discovered that the company had replied to several National Stock Exchange notices using his name—without ever informing him.

It was only later, after downloading the original trading statements from Globe’s website, that he realised the profit reports he had been receiving were fabricated.

Panicked and under pressure, Shah says he was compelled to sell his remaining shares, pay the staggering ₹35 crore, and transfer whatever holdings were left to another company.

He subsequently filed an FIR at Vanrai Police Station, and a case has been registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions. The investigation has since been transferred to Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing, which will now probe the alleged multi-crore fraud.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.