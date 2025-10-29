GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Defendant failed to deliver goods after receiving payment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family and Administrative Court has upheld a previous ruling ordering a man to repay Dh1.4 million to two plaintiffs after failing to deliver plastic materials he was paid to supply, Al Khaleej Arabic newspaper reported.

According to court records, the two men filed a lawsuit demanding the return of Dh1.4 million, along with a 5 per cent delay interest from the date of the legal claim until full payment.

The plaintiffs said they had agreed with the defendant to purchase and ship plastic materials worth Dh1.4 million from within the UAE. After receiving the payment, however, the defendant neither fulfilled the agreement nor refunded the money.

The court noted that the defendant acknowledged the debt and agreed to repay the amount in instalments of Dh200,000 every 60 days. As he did not contest the documents submitted by the plaintiffs, the court rejected his appeal and confirmed the lower court’s ruling requiring him to repay the full amount.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Defendants to repay Dh1.3 million in luxury car fraud

Defendants to repay Dh1.3 million in luxury car fraud

1h ago1m read
Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

1m read
Dh30,000 payout for injuries in father-son assault

Dh30,000 payout for injuries in father-son assault

1m read
For illustrative purposes only

Airline to pay passenger Dh10,000 over faulty seat

1m read