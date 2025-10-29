Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Defendant failed to deliver goods after receiving payment
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family and Administrative Court has upheld a previous ruling ordering a man to repay Dh1.4 million to two plaintiffs after failing to deliver plastic materials he was paid to supply, Al Khaleej Arabic newspaper reported.
According to court records, the two men filed a lawsuit demanding the return of Dh1.4 million, along with a 5 per cent delay interest from the date of the legal claim until full payment.
The plaintiffs said they had agreed with the defendant to purchase and ship plastic materials worth Dh1.4 million from within the UAE. After receiving the payment, however, the defendant neither fulfilled the agreement nor refunded the money.
The court noted that the defendant acknowledged the debt and agreed to repay the amount in instalments of Dh200,000 every 60 days. As he did not contest the documents submitted by the plaintiffs, the court rejected his appeal and confirmed the lower court’s ruling requiring him to repay the full amount.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox