Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Emergency Crisis, and Disaster Management, on Wednesday visited the Unified Control Centre at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to review the latest weather preparations and the comprehensive proactive plan to deal with the potential impacts of the expected unstable weather.

The RTA’s Unified Control Centre stands as one of the world's largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, boasting state-of-the-art technologies for traffic monitoring, transportation organization, and event, emergency, and crisis management. With a network of over 7,000 cameras spanning the road and public transport infrastructure, the centre ensures comprehensive coverage and swift response capabilities.

Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that Dubai maintains its status as one of the most beautiful cities globally, thanks to the collaborative efforts of government, semi-government, and private entities, as well as the unity of its society.

Image Credit: WAM

"During my visit to the RTA's Control Centre today, I observed firsthand the latest weather preparations and the comprehensive proactive plan in place to address any potential impacts of the current weather situation," Sheikh Mansoor said in a post shared on his 'X' account.

He received a comprehensive briefing on the preparations undertaken by RTA, along with proactive measures to address the potential impacts of the expected weather conditions on Thursday and Friday.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar, and Director General of RTA, on the proactive plans devised by the RTA to manage the weather situation effectively.

The plans include the activation of crisis management protocols and response and recovery plans from the situation's effects, all coordinated by the Unified Control Centre. Additionally, the RTA has mobilised a field team comprising over 2,500 employees and provided more than 1,000 employees with the necessary tools to address rainwater accumulation.

The RTA has also engaged over 60 contractors and suppliers to offer logistical support with machinery and materials. Furthermore, engineering solutions have been implemented to mitigate the consequences of rainwater accumulation.

In preparation for the weather conditions, the RTA has developed an integrated traffic management plan in collaboration with the Dubai Police and has devised a comprehensive strategy for distributing logistical resources to the affected areas.