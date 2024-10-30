Dubai: Dubai Duty Free celebrated Diwali at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday with a reception attended by Satish Kumar Sivan, Indian Consul General in Dubai, which coincided with the draw for the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Dubai Duty Free’s Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi led the extended management team in welcoming the Consul General and was joined by Dubai Duty Free’s Deputy Managing Director Salah Tahlak.

To mark the festivities, a ceremonial lighting of a Diwali lamp took place followed by a traditional Indian dance performance.

Cidambi said: “It was an absolute honour to be joined by the Indian Consul General, Satish Kumar Sivan, in celebrating the Diwali Festival at Dubai Duty Free. We currently employ nearly 1,000 Indian nationals, and Indian passengers account for 13 to 14 per cent of our business, so it is appropriate that we mark this most popular festival celebrated all over the world.”

Consul General Sivan said: “Thank you Ramesh and Salah for inviting me to your Diwali celebration here at Dubai Duty Free. It is great to know that you have good number of Indian employees working here and that Indians form the majority of your customer who love to shop at Dubai Duty Free. I wish you all Happy Diwali.”

He then joined in the draw for the popular Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions.

Khalid Pervez, a Pakistan national based in Doha, Qatar, became a $1 million winner in the latest Millennium Millionaire Series. Parvez is the 26th Pakistani national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Twice a millionaire

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous Millennium Millionaire Series winner was held. Amit Saraf, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 477 and became the ninth person to win the promotion twice.

Saraf received the ceremonial cheque from Cidambi along with other executive members. He said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to finally meet the people behind my many wins.”

Amit Saraf (3rd R) collects his ceremonial cheque for $1 million Image Credit: Supplied

Finest Surprise

Three winners of luxury vehicles were also announced in the Finest Surprise Promotion right after the Millennium Millionaire presentation.

Hadi Sidani, a Lebanese national won a BMW 740i M Sport car.

Avish Thottuparambath, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Ajman, won a BMW R12 motorbike. A resident of Ajman for three years now, Mr. Thottuparambath has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years, is a father of two and works as foreman for a construction firm in Sharjah.

Lastly, Mohamed Ashmawy, a 43-year-old Egyptian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Scout Bobber motorbike. A resident of Dubai for 12 years now, Ashmawy has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years, is a father of two and works as vice president for a company.

“It was my dream for a long time, glad it finally came true,” he said.

At the end of the draws, Consul General Sivan was invited to join the cake cutting ceremony followed by a group photo.

Diwali promotions