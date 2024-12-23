Take a look at the others in your gym and you are likely to find them using headphones. That’s because running, walking or using weights can be monotonous, and having some music playing in your ear can take away some of the boredom from repetitive actions.

But choosing the right headphones for working out, whether in the gym or in the park, can be challenging. Should you choose earbuds or over-ear headphones? What if you sweat excessively? Or find that the headphones keep slipping off your ear or head? Should you opt for noise-cancelling headphones? And finally, how do you decide on a headphone from the multitude of devices that are available?

The final decision on what kind of headphone you use depends on your preference. We skimmed through Amazon to find the best-reviewed headphones for working out.

1. Best Overall: Beats Studio3

Pros

Good iPhone and Apple connectivity

Excellent Bluetooth range

Stable and secure to use during exercise

Cons

Expensive

Sound may be too bassy for some

The Beats Studio3 are high-performance wireless noise-cancelling headphones designed for compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. Featuring adaptive noise cancelation (Pure ANC), they effectively block out external noise while maintaining high-quality audio through real-time calibration. With up to 22 hours of battery life, these headphones deliver all-day wireless playback, making them a reliable choice for extended use.

Powered by Apple’s W1 chip and advanced Bluetooth technology, the Studio3 offers excellent connectivity with minimal dropouts, even at extended ranges. The Fast Fuel feature is particularly handy, providing three hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

In terms of comfort and usability, the Studio3 holds up well. They are stable and secure enough to use during exercise and offer wireless freedom, allowing you to leave your device behind while working out. However, the over-ear design may cause your ears to feel warm and sweaty during intense sessions.

Overall, the Beats Studio3 delivers premium sound quality, dependable wireless performance, and a sleek design.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and a two-year warranty for Dh73.

2. Best in the gym: JBL Tune 770NC

Pros

Lightweight and stable for moderate exercise

Good on-ear controls for adjusting sound mid-step

Battery lasts 47 hours on single charge

Cons

Not suited for large head or lots of hair

The JBL Tune 770NC headphones offer a perfect balance of powerful audio, advanced features, and user-friendly design. With Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, these headphones ensure an uninterrupted listening experience while you focus on your workout. The Ambient Aware and TalkThru features make it easy to amplify external sounds or conversations without removing the headphones. Both modes can be conveniently controlled via the JBL Headphones app.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Tune 770NC delivers a seamless wireless connection and high-quality audio streaming. The Smart Audio & Video feature allows you to optimize Bluetooth performance.

The headphones produce rich and resonant Pure Bass Sound, inspired by the acoustics of world-famous music venues. To further enhance your listening experience, the JBL Headphones app provides customization options.

The Tune 770NC also excels in convenience, offering hands-free call management with intuitive ear-cup buttons.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended Warranty for Dh18 and two-year warranty for Dh25.

3. Best outdoors: Sony ULT Wear

Pros

Large, comfortable ear cups offering good stability

Bass-heavy sound

Access two further levels of bass boost with onboard 'ULT' button

Cons

Slight noise leakage if you listen to music at high volume

The Sony ULT Wear Wireless has a bass-heavy sound out of the box, helping you feel the power of sound, especially on a run outdoors. The headphones have large, comfortable ear cups and good stability. But if you use them for vigorous sessions, they could slip and lose their seal. Their good build quality will help them survive accidental drops.

With the dedicated ULT button, these headphones amplify the bass for a thrilling sound experience, perfect for bass enthusiasts who crave deep, resonant beats.

The battery lasts more than 30 hours on single charge, helping you go through several workouts without needing to plug them in. The app can be used to activate ambient mode – a useful feature if you go for jogs in busy neighbourhoods. And if you prefer the quiet, the ANC does a good job of cutting out the background noise.

Made from recycled plastic materials, the headphones showcase Sony’s commitment to sustainability.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two-year warranty for Dh49.

4. Best Budget: Soundcore by Anker Life Q30

Pros

Comfortable fit

Affordable

Customisable noise cancellation with three modes

Good battery life

Cons

Can fall off the head with high-intensity movement

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless are budget-friendly over-ear headphones.

The headphones deliver an impressive combination of advanced noise cancellation, high-quality audio, and long-lasting comfort. With hybrid active noise cancellation technology, these headphones feature dual noise-detecting microphones that block up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound, helping you stay immersed in your music or focused on your workout.

One of the standout features is the customizable noise cancellation with three modes tailored for specific environments. This versatility makes the Life Q30 a great companion in various settings.

In terms of audio quality, the Life Q30 doesn't disappoint. Its 40mm drivers, equipped with flexible silk diaphragms, deliver rich bass and clear treble that extends up to 40kHz, ensuring a Hi-Res music experience.

Battery life is another strong suit, with up to 40 hours of playtime in noise-cancelling mode and an impressive 60 hours in standard mode. A quick 5-minute charge provides an additional 4 hours of listening, perfect for those on the go.

They also have a companion app, which offers a graphic EQ and presets to help you customize your listening experience, and support handy features like multi-device pairing.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year warranty for Dh17.

5. Best noise-cancelling: Bose QuietComfort

Pros

Lightweight and features noise cancelling to block out people at the gym

Transparency mode to stay aware outdoors

Comfortable and well-built

Cons

Expensive

Bulky and can fall off your head with moderate movement.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver an exceptional listening experience, blending advanced noise-canceling technology with passive isolation to create a truly immersive environment. Whether you’re blocking out distractions at the gym or simply escaping into your favorite tracks while walking in the park, these headphones take music enjoyment to the next level.

Designed with premium comfort in mind, the plush earcup cushions gently hug your ears, while the padded headband ensures a secure fit for extended listening sessions. With up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge—and an additional 2.5 hours with just a 15-minute quick charge—you can count on these headphones for all-day use.

One standout feature is the dual listening modes: Quiet Mode for complete noise cancellation and Aware Mode for staying attuned to your surroundings. This flexibility, combined with high-fidelity audio and customizable EQ settings, allows you to fine-tune your listening experience, from deep bass to crisp treble.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two-year warranty for Dh81.