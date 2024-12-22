In the world of skincare, K-beauty has been at the forefront for a while now, and tone-up sunscreens are its newest must-have. Gone are the days when sunscreen was just a shield against UV rays—tone-up sunscreens are here to multitask. They're products that not only protect you from the sun but also gives your skin an instant glow, evens out your complexion, and works as a primer for flawless makeup days. That’s the magic of tone-up sunscreens. As Anika Sondani, a Dubai-based makeup artist and Madhuri Singh, a dermatologist explain, think of tone-up sunscreens as your skin’s personal cheerleader. With a soft tint, often in pink or beige hues, they brighten your face, blur imperfections, and leave a natural radiance that says 'no-makeup.' Plus, they’re packed with SPF, so you’re sun-safe and selfie-ready all day.

In 2024, tone-up sunscreens are trending in the market. Whether you’re tackling beach days, brunch outings, or office runs, these sunscreens promise to keep your skin protected, fresh, and radiant. Ready to find your new skincare favourite? Let’s dive into the seven best K-beauty tone-up sunscreens that are stealing the show this year. Sondani and Singh helped us with the picks.

1) Best Overall: LANEIGE Radian-C SunCream SPF 50+ | Broad Spectrum

K-beauty fans, rejoice! The LANEIGE Radian-C Sun Cream SPF 50+ has become a summer (and year-round) favourite, glowing its way into skincare routines in the UAE for 2024. This cream isn’t just about sun protection—it promises a radiant, even complexion while tackling dullness with its star ingredient: Vitamin C. Lightweight and non-greasy, it absorbs easily, making it a solid choice. "Its dual function as a sunscreen and makeup primer has made it a staple for those seeking a glowing, polished look on no-makeup days," explains Sondani. However, while its hydration suits normal to combination skin types, those with oily skin or deeper tones might find the moisturising effect or slight white cast less ideal. Overall, the Radian-C Sun Cream is trending for its ability to deliver reliable protection and a luminous glow in one step—just be sure to reapply for all-day radiance.

2) Best for Natural Finish: ETUDE HOUSE Sun Prise Natural Corrector SPF50+ PA+++

If your skincare routine could use a little sunshine, meet ETUDE HOUSE Sunprise Natural Corrector SPF50+ PA+++—the tone-up sunscreen that doesn’t just block UV rays, but also adds a touch of glow to your day. It's armed with high SPF protection and a natural brightening effect to keep your complexion looking fresh and radiant. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like acai berry and acerola, it nourishes while it protects, offering antioxidant benefits alongside a subtle peachy tone-up finish. Perfect for those no-makeup days—or the ones where you just want to look effortlessly polished—this sunscreen doubles as a color-correcting base, evening out skin tone like a pro.

3)Best for Oily Skin: innisfree Tone Up No Sebum Sunscreen SPF35 PA

A K-beauty favourite that offers sun protection with a playful twist? We're listening. This sunscreen is perfect for those who love a matte, shine-free finish. Designed for oily and combination skin types, this sunscreen doubles as a tone-up cream, leaving a soft, brightened effect that evens out your complexion while keeping excess sebum in check. Infused with Jeju minerals and mint extract, it helps to soothe the skin and maintain its natural balance, making it a go-to for hot weather. The lightweight, non-sticky formula glides on effortlessly. Whether you’re heading out bare-faced or using it as a makeup primer, this sunscreen delivers a polished, matte look that stays fresh throughout the day. While it’s a multitasking gem for some, others may prefer a higher SPF for extended outdoor activities. Ultimately, it’s a solid pick for those who prioritise shine control with a natural, luminous finish.

4) Best Soft Tone-up Effect: MISSHA All-around Safe Block Essence Sun SPF45 PA

If you're looking for a sunscreen that does it all, MISSHA All-around Safe Block Essence Sun SPF45 PA+++ has you covered—literally. This K-beauty favourite is more than just a sunblock; it’s an essence-like formula that hydrates, protects, and brightens all in one go. With SPF45 and PA+++, it offers solid defense against harmful UV rays, while the subtle tone-up effect gives your skin a natural, luminous glow. Perfect for those who want to skip the heavy layers, it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue—just a soft, dewy finish. Plus, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients that keep your skin feeling fresh and hydrated throughout the day. Whether you're heading outdoors or just want a fresh-faced look, this sunscreen is your go-to for everyday sun protection with a radiant boost.

5) Best for Acne-Prone Skin: SOME BY MI Truecica Mineral Calming Tone-Up Suncream SPF50+

Looking for a sunscreen that soothes, protects, and brightens? The SOME BY MI Truecica Mineral Calming Tone-Up Suncream SPF50+ might just be your new best friend! This K-beauty gem combines powerful sun protection with the calming properties of Truecica, a potent ingredient known for its ability to reduce redness and irritation. It’s perfect for sensitive skin, offering a gentle, mineral-based formula that shields against UV rays without causing flare-ups. But it doesn’t stop there—it also has a built-in tone-up effect that brightens your complexion, leaving you with a healthy, radiant glow. Lightweight and non-greasy, it absorbs quickly into the skin, making it ideal for daily wear, whether you’re spending the day in the sun or just want to refresh your skin. With SPF50+ and its soothing, glow-boosting benefits, this sunscreen is a multitasking miracle for anyone looking to protect and perfect their skin.

6) Best for Hydrating Essence: COSRX Aloe 54.2 Aqua Tone-Up Sunscreen SPF 50 Plus for Unisex

A sunscreen that's more than just a shield, the COSRX Aloe 54.2 Aqua Tone-Up Sunscreen SPF 50+—a K-beauty gem that’s rewriting sun protection. Infused with 54.2% aloe vera extract, it’s like a splash of hydration for your skin, soothing and calming even the most sun-stressed complexions. What sets it apart? The featherlight, aqua-gel texture that sinks in faster than your morning coffee, leaving no sticky residue—just a subtle, dewy glow with a perfected tone-up finish. Unisex and universally flattering, it’s perfect for year-round sunshine, giving your skin a radiant boost while keeping UV rays at bay. Sun care has never looked or felt this good.

7) Best for Dull Skin: Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day-Tone Up Sun Fluid-Dull Skin Type SPF50+

If you worry that your skin has been looking a tad dull, it’s time to glow up with Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Tone-Up Sun Fluid SPF 50+. The formula is packed with brightening agents that work like magic to revive tired, lackluster skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant finish. Unlike heavy, sticky sunscreens that make you dread application, this one glides on easily, absorbing instantly and leaving a soft peachy-pink tint that acts like an instant filter for your face. Think of it as skincare meets subtle makeup—a perfect base for your everyday look or a natural glow for no-makeup days. Formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 50+, it shields you from both UVA and UVB rays, ensuring long-lasting protection. Plus, the inclusion of soothing ingredients means your skin gets a calming treat with every use—no redness or irritation in sight. Whether you’re heading to brunch, the beach, or just a quick coffee run, this sun fluid ensures you step out looking fresh, radiant, and effortlessly polished.