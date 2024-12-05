If you love technology, and never cease to be amazed by how it can make life easier, it’s time to bring it into the kitchen.

Connected appliances and hi-tech kitchen devices are crucial parts of the modern-day smart home. They can automate parts of your cooking process, keep you updated on the progress of your food, and make sure you’re following all the steps of a recipe correctly. You can even keep an eye on the process remotely, via your connected smartphone or tablet, and make relevant adjustments from a different room!

While the shiny displays of these gadgets, and their many buttons and dials are all alluring, we looked deeper to see how much value they add to your life, and whether they’re worth your investment. By scouring top-rated smart kitchen appliances on Amazon, and consulting with users who already swear by their smart gadgets, we curated a list of the best items to get. Shop with Prime membership for free, fast delivery, and start cooking smarter, not harder!

1. Best Toaster: Revolution High-Speed Touchscreen Toaster

Pros

Sleek design

Fast toasting, even from frozen

Many customisation options

Cons

No connected smart technology

Toasting makes everything taste better, and Revolution’s smart toaster is an expert at ensuring you get the perfect browning consistency and texture. This two-slice digital toaster features a large touchscreen interface, with three toasting modes, seven toasting shades and options for fresh and frozen foods. It automatically adapts to toasting every kind of bread – from English muffins to waffles. There’s even a Panini mode to create perfectly pressed sandwiches and quesadillas. Reviewers say the full-colour display adds a touch of luxury tech to their kitchen, and it’s so easy to use, their children operate it by themselves. Some also comment that it reduces food wastage, since you’ll never have burnt toast again! However, do note that you won’t be able to use this device from your phone – everything must be done via the touchscreen panel.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh125.02 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh91, and two-year extended warranty for Dh130.

2. Best Oven: Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro

Pros

Multi-functional appliance

User-friendly app with guided cooking

Voice control-compatible

Eight rack positions

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Expensive

The Breville Joule Oven is sleek, smart and a jack of all trades. If its hefty price tag is putting you off, consider this – it acts as a convection oven, air fryer, and dehydrator, all in one. Whether you want juicy chicken wings, crispy fries or the perfect sandwich melt, the Joule Oven can make it for you. It has a straightforward control panel that’s easy to operate, along with a companion app that is great, not just for remote control, but also for Breville+, which offers over 1,000 guided recipes, along with live and on-demand cooking classes. You can also use voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa, to start your cook! There are 13 simple pre-sets, as well, for fast and easy meals, and an auto-pilot feature that moves smoothly between cooking modes, based on what you’re preparing. Reviewers say the appliance is easy to clean, thanks to a pull-out tray on the bottom, which can go right into the dishwasher.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh312.86 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

3. Best Multi-Cooker: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid with Wi-Fi

Pros

Select from 13 different functions

Built-in safety features

Dishwasher-safe removable parts

Easy to use

Cons

Large footprint

Instant Pots are known for their multi-functional features, and the Duo Crisp is just as versatile. It replaces 13 appliances, thanks to its ability to pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sauté, warm food, roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, proof bread, make yogurt and act as a mini oven. While other Instant Pots require you to switch out the lid for a special air fry lid (or don’t offer air frying at all), this appliance comes with the Ultimate Lid, which doubles both as an air fry and pressure cooker lid. The 6.5-quart pot easily serves six to seven people, so it’s great for preparing large batches of food. In terms of smart functionality, the appliance has built-in Wi-Fi, and pairs with Alexa, Google Assistant and iOS. It includes guided cooking, and allows you to both control and monitor your food remotely. On the downside, it’s bigger than most other Instant Pots so expect it to occupy considerable space on your countertop.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh126.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

4. Best Air Fryer: Cosori Smart Air Fryer Oven

Pros

Intuitive touchscreen controls

Choose from 11 pre-sets

Preheats and cooks quickly

Support for voice commands

Cons

Bulky appliance

If you’re looking for a dedicated air fryer instead, opt for Cosori’s Smart Air Fryer Oven, which features an LED touchscreen with 11 pre-sets for simple, one-touch cooking. This smart model supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to automate the cooking process. Its companion app lets you take complete control – with access to over 100 recipes – and also tells you when your food is ready or how much time is left for preheating. Reviewers say they’ve used this appliance to make everything, from steak to bread to brownies. The 5.5-litre basket is ideal for families, and clean-up is a breeze, thanks to dishwasher-safe parts. However, do note that it is quite bulky for a countertop appliance, and will likely take up considerable space.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Sous Vide Cooker: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0

Pros

Fast heating

User-friendly controls

Remote control via smartphone app

Consistent results

Cons

No automatic shut-off feature

Dubai-based IT specialist Ehsan Khan received the bestselling Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0 as a wedding gift from a friend, last year, and it has become his most used gadget in the kitchen, ever since. He said: “I’m not a great cook, but thanks to this sous vide cooker, I can at least make perfect steaks! It gives me exactly the same results every time, which is amazing.” This immersion circulator by Anova Culinary has an onboard display, where you can set the time and temperature. It also features smart technology via the Anova App, where you can control and monitor your cook right from your smartphone. It’s a fast and user-friendly device that offers consistent results every time you cook. Do note, however, that you’ll have to manually turn it off once done, since there is no remote shut-off option for this device.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh44.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

6. Best Kitchen Scale: Renpho Smart Food Scale

Pros

Offers detailed analysis

Easy to use

One-touch tare function

Cons

Smart functionality is not useful for everyone

An excellent kitchen scale to own, if you’re trying to be more conscious about your calorie intake, Renpho’s Smart Scale can do more than just check the weight of the food. It analyses the food on the scale to provide a detailed report of its macros. It even calculates calories and offers a detailed nutritional analysis, helping you take back control of portion sizes and food choices. Alara Hussain, a data analyst based in Abu Dhabi, said: "I bought [this scale] when I began my New Year's resolution of weight loss this year. It's helped me stay on track!" The scale offers a one-touch tare function, so it’s easy to remove the weight of the container you’re placing on the scale, to get the exact weight of the food in it. Easily convert to the measurement you prefer – whether ounces, grams, millilitres or something else.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12.

7. Best Coffee Machine: Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

Pros

Small footprint

Useful app

Lots of customisation options

Voice Assist feature

Cons

Best suited for coffee enthusiasts, not beginners

A single-serve coffee pod machine that offers great bang for its buck, Keurig K-Supreme Plus uses Wi-Fi connectivity for added convenience. The companion app allows you to schedule your brews – so you can do it right from your bed, the moment you wake up – as well as select from five intensity levels, and six temperature settings. The machine even pours a hot brew over ice, if you’re in the mood for an iced coffee. There are four brew sizes, from six to 12 ounces, so travel mugs should fit comfortably under the dispenser. Save up to 10 custom settings, which are accessible from the app, to make it easier than ever to brew your favourite coffee. If all those features weren’t convincing enough, there’s also a Voice Assist feature! It's worth noting, however, that the machine is best suited to finnicky coffee makers who like their brews precise and consistent. New users likely wouldn't care for many of its smart features.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh68.90 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

8. Best Indoor Herb Garden: AeroGarden Bounty Elite

Pros

Compact, self-sufficient

Sends alerts for water or food

Reliable and easy to maintain

Offers step-by-step instructions

Cons

Expensive

Fresh-cut herbs are game-changing additions to any meal you make. Grow your own with a hydroponic system that lets you nurture up to nine plants at a time, indoors, without sunlight or soil. AeroGarden Bounty Elite supports Wi-Fi, so it takes the guesswork out of plant care, by alerting you when water is running low, or when you need to add more plant food. Reviewers say it’s a reliable and low-effort gardening system, with many commenting they thought they were ‘black thumbs’, until they bought this indoor herb garden. The Bounty Elite adds even further value with step-by-step instructions on its touchscreen, where it helps you keep track of water and nutrient levels. There’s also a companion app that offers useful tips, and lets you know when and how to harvest your herbs. If you can get past the expensive price tag, it’s an investment that’s rewarding, and can only enrich your kitchen environment.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh152.96 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh108.