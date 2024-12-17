1) Best Power Bank: Anker Power Bank, PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 30W PD Charger

Pros

45W Power delivery

30WPD charger

Compact and powerful

Cons

Bulky

No more frantically looking for plugpoints to plug in a dying phone! The Anker Power bank has your back...and your phone. With its impressive 26800mAh capacity, this power bank offers the convenience of charging multiple devices on the go—whether you're powering up your phone, tablet, or even a laptop. Owing to its 45W Power Delivery, it delivers fast, efficient charging, ensuring your devices are ready to go when you are, even during tight layovers or long flights. The included 30W PD charger allows for quick recharging of the power bank itself, so you’ll never be left scrambling for a plug. Compact yet powerful, the PowerCore+ fits into any travel bag and makes staying connected during your travels easier than ever. However, there are a few things to consider. While it’s much smaller than many high-capacity power banks, it’s still relatively bulky compared to smaller alternatives. It also weighs more than your average charger, so it may not be ideal if you're trying to keep your travel bag ultra-light.With Anker's reliability and cutting-edge charging technology, this power bank is an handy tool for modern travelers.

2) Best Headphones: Sony WH 1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Pros

Effective noise cancellation

Long battery life

Lightweight design

Cons

Expensive

Tired of the constant chaos and conversation on your journeys? You can tune out with a headset that promises quite the escape. Enter the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, the perfect gift for anyone who values peace and superior sound. With effective noise cancellation, these headphones block out distractions, whether you're on a plane, in a café, or just trying to focus at home. The rich audio quality and 30-hour battery life ensure you’ll enjoy all-day listening without worrying about recharging, while the comfortable, lightweight design allows for extended use without discomfort. Smart features like touch controls and voice assistant integration add to the user experience. Of course, they come with a few caveats. The premium price tag might be a stretch for some, and while the noise cancellation is fantastic, it may not fully block out higher-frequency sounds like loud voices or sirens. Additionally, the over-ear design, although great for comfort, could feel bulky for those who prefer a more compact or on-ear option. Despite these minor drawbacks, the WH-1000XM5 are an exceptional gift for anyone looking to escape into their own world of music, podcasts, or pure silence.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay AED 85.15 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty of Dh89 and a year-long extended warranty of Dh63.

3) Best Item Tracker: Tile Pro (2022) Bluetooth Item Finder, 2 Pack, 120m finding range

Pros

120m finding range

Loud ringer

Cons

The tracker needs to be within range

You know the stress of travelling with different backpacks and suitcases: You never know what you leave behind. Well, never lose your luggage or important belongings again, Shalini Menon, a Dubai-based resident swears by this device: With a 120m finding range and a loud ringer, this two-pack of Bluetooth trackers ensures you’ll never lose track of your essentials again. Simply attach one to your bag or slip one into your wallet, and with the Tile app, you can easily locate it using your phone. However, there are a few considerations. The Bluetooth range can be limiting in certain environments, like large buildings or if you're far away from the tracker. Additionally, while the Tile Pro is great for locating items in close proximity, it may not work as effectively if your belongings are out of range, requiring a connection to another Tile user to track the item. And, as with all Bluetooth trackers, you'll need to ensure the tracker is within range of your phone to locate it. Despite these small trade-offs, the Tile Pro remains a solid travel companion that makes keeping track of your essentials much easier.

4) Best for Readers On The Go: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024 Edition)

Pros

Lightweight, sleek

Adjustable warm late

Storage option is 32GB

Waterproof

Cons

No backlight

Reading is Mallika Mehra's comfort. The Abu Dhabi-based expat recently gifted the kindle to her mother, is a fellow book lover, and the two enjoy their journeys a lot more, as they read in between naps. So, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024 Edition) is a comforting travel gift for book lovers who want to carry an entire library without the added weight. Sleek, lightweight, and designed for long reading sessions, this e-reader is built for convenience and comfort, whether you’re on a long flight, relaxing by the beach, or enjoying a cosy café. With a 6.8-inch, glare-free screen, the Kindle Paperwhite is designed to read just like paper, even in direct sunlight—ideal for outdoor adventures or beachside reading. Its adjustable warm light ensures your eyes are comfortable, day or night, while the 20 per cent brighter display enhances clarity, making it perfect for reading in various lighting conditions. With storage options of up to 32GB, you can carry thousands of books, audiobooks, and magazines in a compact form, so you’ll never run out of reading material. And with up to 10 weeks of battery life, the Kindle Paperwhite keeps you reading for longer, meaning you can power through entire novels or even binge your favorite series without worrying about charging. Plus, it’s waterproof—whether you’re caught in a rain shower or reading by the pool, the Kindle Paperwhite is built to withstand the elements. While the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024 Edition) offers a top-tier reading experience, it’s worth noting that it doesn’t have a backlight, meaning it needs an external light source for reading in the dark—though the warm light feature compensates for low-light situations. Also, while it’s great for reading, it lacks some of the multimedia capabilities of tablets or smartphones, so it's strictly for those who want a focused, distraction-free experience. Overall, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is an exceptional travel gift, offering convenience, portability, and a world of reading at your fingertips. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or just love reading on the go, it’s a perfect companion for journeys of any length.

5) Best for Gamers: Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

Pros

Ergonomic design

Customisable buttons

Works with variety of android games

Cons

Only for Android users

Gamers, this one's for you. If you’re the type of traveler, or knows someone who can’t resist sneaking in a few rounds of their favourite mobile game during downtime, this controller is a must-have. It transforms your phone into a portable gaming console, offering console-quality controls that give you the precision and comfort of a traditional gamepad, no more clumsy touch-screen controls. Whether you're battling it out in an intense shooter or racing through an adrenaline-fueled racing game, the Razer Kishi V2 ensures you never miss a beat with responsive analog thumbsticks, responsive bumpers, and shoulder buttons that feel just like the real deal. It’s designed to be ultra-portable, so you can easily slip it into your bag or even a larger pocket, making it the perfect travel tech gift for gamers who are always on the move. Plus, with its plug-and-play functionality and zero input lag, you’ll get a seamless gaming experience with no complicated setup or Bluetooth pairing. The ergonomic design ensures hours of comfortable gameplay, and with its customizable buttons, you can personalise it for your perfect gaming setup. The controller works with a variety of Android games and streaming services, so you’ll have endless entertainment options at your fingertips. The only downside? It’s optimised for Android devices, so iOS users are left out of the fun. Additionally, while it’s compact, it might feel a bit bulky for those with smaller phones, but once you start gaming, that will be the least of your worries. For mobile gamers looking to level up their on-the-go experience, the Razer Kishi V2 is the perfect travel gift that brings your gaming experience anywhere, anytime.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty of Dh23 and a year-long extended warranty of Dh33.

6) Best Charging Hub: Necomi 500W USB A&USB C Charging Station,6 Type-C Ports

Pros

2×100W and 4×65W USB-C ports

Compact design

Multiple ports

Cons

Bulky

Not just you, but your entire traveling crew will need to keep their phones and gadgets powered up on the go. So, why not gift something that everyone can use? Enter the Necomi 500W USB A & USB C Charging Station with 6 Type-C ports—a perfect travel companion for the tech-savvy traveler. With 2×100W and 4×65W USB-C ports, this charging station has the power to charge everything from smartphones and tablets to laptops and other high-powered devices. It's a must-have for those who travel with multiple gadgets, ensuring everything gets a quick, efficient charge with its 500W power output. Its compact design and multiple ports mean you can charge several devices at once without the mess of tangled cables or multiple adapters. Whether you're in an airport lounge, hotel room, or coworking space, the Necomi station keeps things organized and powers your devices reliably. The only catch? It’s a bit bulky for those who prefer ultra-portable gear, and it requires access to an outlet, making it best suited for places where you’ll have a power source. Overall, the Necomi 500W Charging Station is a thoughtful, practical gift for anyone who travels with tech. It keeps your crew’s devices powered and organized, making it a true game-changer for frequent travelers.

7) Best Travel Camera: GoPro HERO12 Black - Waterproof Action Camera

What's a holiday without good photos? The GoPro HERO12 Black is the ultimate travel companion for anyone seeking to capture their adventures in stunning detail, no matter the conditions. Whether you’re hiking through rain-soaked forests, surfing the waves, or ziplining through mountain ranges, this waterproof action camera is built to handle it all. With 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, your footage will be crisp, clear, and incredibly vibrant, making every moment feel like you’re reliving it in real-time. The HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation ensures that even the wildest of rides, whether on a bike, boat, or ski slope, will be smooth and shake-free. The HERO12 Black lets you get creative with your shots. Whether you're recording time-lapses, slow-motion, or live streaming your adventures, it has the versatility to handle any situation. And with unlimited cloud backup, you don’t have to worry about running out of space on your memory card. Plus, it’s designed to work with GoPro’s quick-release mounts, allowing you to easily attach it to helmets, handlebars, or even drones for hands-free, immersive shots. But as good as it is, there are a few things to keep in mind. The HERO12 Black comes with a premium price tag, which might be a bit much for casual travelers or those who don’t need high-end video quality. Also, while it’s waterproof, it’s still best to avoid extreme depths without the appropriate housing. Overall, the GoPro HERO12 Black is a must-have for those who want to capture their adventures in the most dynamic and durable way possible, making it the perfect travel gift for memory-makers alike.

Bonus: Buy with zero installments and pay Dh89.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty of Dh89 and a year-long extended warranty of Dh63